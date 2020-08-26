BARRE — Technical difficulties prevented a city committee from recommending where Barre should look next to expand its bike path, so city councilors were presented with the full menu of options during their virtual meeting Tuesday night.
With an important deadline looming, Tuesday’s food-for-thought presentation bought the city’s Paths, Routes and Trails Committee more time to break down a short list of options.
That was supposed to happen last week, though councilors were told Thursday’s initial attempt to meet for the first time in months didn’t go according to script. Committee members all attended the meeting remotely and while City Manager Steve Mackenzie, joined Public Works Director Bill Ahearn and Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta in the meeting room at Alumni Hall.
What followed was unsatisfactory as those in the room struggled to communicate with committee members online during what Quaranta described as a largely inaudible session that was abandoned in favor of an all-virtual meeting that was held on Wednesday. Though some members weren’t expected to make the second session, councilors were told the hope was enough would to produce a recommendation that could be presented for their consideration in coming weeks.
Quaranta said time is an issue because the deadline for applying for a state grant that might finance the next leg of Barre’s currently fragmented bike path is Sept. 30.
Discussed for decades, Mayor Lucas Herring said, a plan to construct a multi-use path that will one day run from one end of the city to the other could take another 20 years to complete.
The oldest – and longest – segment of the path runs from Fairview Street, passed Barre City Elementary and Middle School and out to South Barre. Two more recent additions – one along Enterprise Alley between Granite Street and Depot Square and the other on Smith Street between Berlin and Blackwell streets – have been completed.
None of those three segments are connected and the options now being discussed wouldn’t change that.
However, Quaranta and Ahearn told councilors whatever project, or projects are chosen would begin filling in the gaps, providing funding available through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Grant Program administered by the state Agency of Transportation can be secured to cover 80 percent of the expense.
Ahearn told councilors the state is prepared to award $3.5 million for path projects and it would take almost all of it – more than $3 million – to finance all five of the segments the committee wasn’t able to discuss in detail during last week’s aborted meeting.
More than half of that cost – $1.6 million – is reflected in the estimated cost of construction a segment of path between Burnham and Fairview streets. Most of that leg and a good bit of the projected expense would involve dealing with a steep section of Prospect street that features poor sight distances.
The city has applied for more money from the same source before, though it’s $1.8 million application wasn’t funded in 2018. That grant would have largely financed an expensive section of path that isn’t currently being considered. It would have run from the isolated section of bike path on Smith Street to the Vermont Granite Museum on Jones Brothers Way.
Ahearn said the state is looking to award larger grants this year, he questioned the wisdom of applying for nearly half of the available funding.
That leaves four other options, or perhaps a combination of options, for the committee and ultimately the council to consider.
One is a “shovel-ready” segment along Metro Way that would pick up where the Enterprise Alley segment leaves off and continue to Prospect Street. Ahearn pegged the cost of that leg at $85,000.
Packaging that project with another located on the opposite end of Enterprise Alley is an option. That segment runs along Granite Street between River Street and Enterprise Alley. The estimated cost is $350,000, though Ahearn said $200,000 of that expense is tied to improvements that would be needed to the Granite Street bridge.
There are also proposed legs on either side of the existing Smith Street segment, which could be pursued independently or packaged as part of a more ambitious proposal.
One of wouldn’t cost much, but might help address long-standing concerns that recently resurfaced involving traffic on Berlin Street. The 530-foot segment would run along Berlin Street between Smith and North Main streets, connecting with an on-road path that runs out North Main Street and through the Barre-Montpelier Road in neighboring Berlin. Ahearn estimated the cost of that segment at $85,000.
The pricier segment would run from Blackwell Street, where the Smith Street path ends, to River Street. Ahearn estimated the cost would be roughly $950,000, but noted one of the advantages is the potential for a public-private partnership that would allow for construction of a significant section of new path while resolving storm water obligations of two large property owners along the route.
Councilors said they were eager to hear what the committee recommends.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.