We like to think that the names we give things will last forever. That said, it is surprising that so many place-names in central Vermont have changed through the years.

Washington County, for example, was once Jefferson County, and the name change was a political act, reflecting the differences between the Federalists and the Democratic-Republicans. The D-R party first named the new county for Thomas Jefferson, but in 1814, when the Federalists came to power, they changed it to Washington County, and this appellation has stuck.

