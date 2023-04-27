We like to think that the names we give things will last forever. That said, it is surprising that so many place-names in central Vermont have changed through the years.
Washington County, for example, was once Jefferson County, and the name change was a political act, reflecting the differences between the Federalists and the Democratic-Republicans. The D-R party first named the new county for Thomas Jefferson, but in 1814, when the Federalists came to power, they changed it to Washington County, and this appellation has stuck.
Esther Swift’s monumental treatise “Vermont Place Names” (1977) is a handy guide to the history of what we name our places.
Even the great mountain that looms over us all in central Vermont has seen its name change in 1830 from Camel’s Rump (so designated on an early map by Ira Allen) to the more socially acceptable Camel’s Hump, although to my mind it more closely resembles what Champlain called it: Lion Couchant. One may easily imagine a resting lion when one surveys its mighty profile.
Even the Winooski, our main waterway, was commonly known as the Onion River (and sometimes the French River). “Onion” was a pretty accurate translation of the Abenaki word Winooski, and the name routinely was used for more than 100 years. It was not until the mid 19th century that residents of the Capital City, according to Swift, “were fretting over the fact that their community was known as ‘Montpelier-on-the Onion.’ They started a campaign to re-establish the use of the old Indian name. As a result, both Child’s and Beers maps carried the legend ‘Winooski or Onion River.’”
Along the Stevens Branch of the Winooski lies the town of Barre, which originally was called Wildersburg in its 1781 charter. By 1793, the residents decided to change its name because, according to a petition to the Legislature, “the name of the township has ever sounded uncouthly to the inhabitants and settlers and it is also disagreeable on account of its length.” At a meeting of the residents in Calvin Smith’s barn on what is now Morrison Road, Joseph Thompson and Jonathan Sherman each championed the name of the Massachusetts town they left to settle in what would become the Granite City. Thompson was from Holden and Sherman from Barre, Massachusetts. The debate reached an impasse, and they decided to settle their dispute with fisticuffs. Sherman was the victor and was reported to have announced, “There, the name is Barre, by God.”
Swift had some doubts about this story, but there was an eyewitness. Dr. Robert Paddock related these events to Zadock Thompson, who published the account in his 1842 Gazetteer. Lending credence to Paddock’s story is the fact that Sherman, the victor, called on him the day after the fight “to extract from his back and posterior the hemlock splinters he had received while writhing on the plank floor of the barn.”
Of course, the most noteworthy name change took place in Calais, when inhabitants of the village of Sodom changed its moniker to Adamant. There is no authoritative account as to how the designation of Sodom came about. Some say it had to do with the rough-and-tumble men who inhabited a boarding house for the employees who worked in the nearby quarry. The hard, dirty work for the Enterprise Granite Co. apparently attracted “rowdy” types from neighboring towns.
Swift notes: “In 1893, the Post Office of Sodom was opened and the name lasted for a dozen years. Then, it is said, some of the more educated people in the village objected to having a name that commemorated the Biblical city that was destroyed because of its wickedness. Finally, Clarence Whittier, the quarry owner, proposed the name Adamant as suggestive of the hardness that was a quality of granite.”
A nearby pond still is called Sodom Pond, and I recall fishing there for bull pout, although I think we used to pronounce it “Sow (with a long “o”) -dom” Pond.
And who could forget Lewis College? At a low point in its history, Norwich University, a venerable old institution founded in 1819, was in trouble. It sought help from wealthy alumnus Charles H. Lewis of the Class of 1855. A generous gift from Lewis in 1880 saved the military college, and in gratitude the school changed its name to Lewis College.
According to the university history, “the change of name was received by the alumni and past cadets with great disfavor.” To further exacerbate the situation, Lewis suffered some financial losses in 1883 and was unable to continue his philanthropic support. Hence, there followed a return to the old name of Norwich University and generations of alumni were placated.
Finally, before Montpelier had Memorial Drive, there was Winooski Avenue. It was a rough side of town, with large buildings left over from the Capital City’s industrial age, as well as shabby residences that were characterized by stove-pipes showing above the roofs, suggesting that the residents could not afford central heat. It was the site of a murder in 1936, when Leonard Gabree, a railroad worker, was found dead with a bullet in his heart. At trial, it was discovered that William Wells had shot Gabree in self-defense.
When Montpelier High School opened in 1956, my neighbor Manny Garcia walked to school on Winooski Avenue until the Bailey Avenue bridge was constructed, several months later. It seems that Bailey Avenue was once called Middlesex Street, at least it is so designated on a 1884 map of Montpelier.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from what was once known as Wildersburg.
