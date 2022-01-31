PLAINFIELD — A local, community-owned radio station is fundraising for a recently installed transmitter needed after the old transmitter failed.
Llu Mulvaney-Stanak is the station manager for WGDR 91.1 FM in Plainfield and WGDH 91.7 FM in Hardwick. Mulvaney-Stanak uses they/them pronouns.
They said the transmitter is what broadcasts the signal from the station. WGDR’s transmitter was 960 watts. Mulvaney-Stanak said transmitters typically last 10 years; WGDR’s was 15 years old.
“So we were already living on borrowed time,” they said.
When the transmitter recently died, Mulvaney-Stanak said that dropped the broadcast to 30 watts. They said the station went from covering most of Central Vermont to a small area around Route 2.
“When that signal went down, we basically disappeared for most of Washington County,” they said.
The Hardwick station wasn’t impacted since it has its own equipment.
The radio stations had been owned by Goddard College for nearly 50 years. They shifted to a community-owned nonprofit in May called Central Vermont Community Radio. Mulvaney-Stanak said while the organization is new, it is still using the old radio equipment.
Without the school’s funding, the radio station relies on donations to operate. And a $7,500 bill for a new transmitter isn’t in the budget.
Mulvaney-Stanak said thankfully, one of the organization’s board members fronted the money needed for the transmitter, and it was installed Thursday.
Given the supply chain issues the coronavirus pandemic has caused, Mulvaney-Stanak said getting the transmitter replaced in less than a week was pretty much unheard of, but they did it. They said the organization bought a CD player for the station last fall and it took four months to arrive. But they said those at the station were lucky to find the last transmitter in stock from its supplier.
The organization is fundraising to recoup the $7,500 spent. As of Monday morning, it has raised $3,100 from 25 supporters.
Mulvaney-Stanak said they were concerned about asking residents for money after just concluding a fundraising drive for about $25,000 in December to help keep the station operating. They said the station had raised a total of $60,000 for the year.
“The community really is stepping up to help us here,” they said.
Mulvaney-Stanak said the new transmitter has equipment on it that the old one didn’t. They said this will allow the station to replace three pieces of equipment with one that not only transmits, but also checks power levels and gets the signal ready for broadcast.
Anyone looking to help the cause can go to WGDR.org/Donate to make a donation, or a check can be made out to “CVCR” and mailed to the station at WGDR, 123 Pitkin Road, Plainfield, VT, 05667.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
