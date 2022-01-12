BURLINGTON — A Rutland County man, who has been classified as a habitual offender due to his lengthy record, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to a new indictment charging him with possessing three firearms, including a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, while being a convicted felon.
Michael J. Brillon, 59, of West Haven, was scheduled to have a detention hearing in court Wednesday in the wake of his Jan. 6 arrest by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but it turned into an arraignment because a federal grand jury in Rutland returned the new indictment earlier in the day.
Besides the loaded handgun, the indictment filed on Jan. 6 maintains Brillon possessed a Winchester 30-30 rifle and a Remington 30-06 when his home was raided by federal, state and local law enforcement. The two rifles were seized from a recreational vehicle parked on the Brillon property, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo wrote.
Investigators also found an unspecified amount of marijuana, which classified as "substantial" by Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle during the hearing.
If Brillon gets convicted, the indictment also seeks the forfeiture of the three weapons and 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two rounds of 30-30 ammunition and one round of 30-06 also seized.
Brillon appeared for the virtual hearing from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, but he initially indicated he wanted to appear in person in court. Brillon said he thought the court would better understand him in a live proceeding.
Brillon told Doyle he would have a better chance to learn about him by looking at him directly "and not just a piece of paper."
Doyle asked if he wanted a live in-person hearing, he said yes. However, after a short break to confer with his defense lawyer Richard Bothfeld of Burlington, Brillon agreed to proceed.
The government continued to seek Brillon's detention. In an earlier court filing the prosecution noted that even at his age Brillon "continues to traffic in marijuana, commit brazen larcenies of heavy equipment, and illegally possess multiple firearms." They want him detained pending trial.
The felony gun charge is an offshoot of a criminal investigation by Winhall Police into the theft of a John Deere Mini excavator on Nov. 15, 2021, court records show. Winhall Cpl. John Behan said Peter Haggerty, 36, reported the 2019 excavator was stolen from a job site on Vermont 11 & 30.
Winhall Police and the ATF, along with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Office in Bennington executed a search warrant at Brillon's residence at 195 Keyes Road in West Haven last Thursday, court records show.
West Haven, a community of about 240 residents, is on the New York border and located about 60 miles north of Winhall.
Brillon has at least four felony convictions, including sexual assault on a minor in 1993, aggravated domestic assault in 2005, obstructing justice and possession of stolen property, court records show. He also has 11 misdemeanor convictions starting in 1979 with a stolen property count, records show. He has convictions for failure to appear, contempt of court and violation of an abuse prevention order.
Bothfeld said most of Brillon's criminal record is 20 years or more old. He said two recent Relief from Abuse cases in 2019 and 2020 stem from people that are living on his property and that he wanted them off his land.
He said Brillon has been living "calmly and peacefully on his property."
Winhall Senior Officer Jacob LaCasse sought the state search warrant as part of his investigation into a mini excavator stolen from Winhall and believed stashed on Brillon's property, Brimo, the ATF Special Agent, said in court papers.
As part of the investigation police recovered a Caterpillar excavator, valued at about $70,000, reported stolen from the Killington Ski Area between late October and Nov 8, 2021, State Police Sgt. Doug Norton, acting station commander at the state police barracks in Rutland.
A third excavator also was stolen from Wilmington on Oct. 20, 2021, Winhall Police noted. The theft of the three heavy equipment items in Southern Vermont in the fall were believed connected, officials said.
Winhall Police reported its first significant lead in the case when Brillon's brother Patrick Sears told investigators that he and his wife had been threatened, court records show. They note Sears claimed his brother had warned their home would be set on fire and the "best thing" for Sears to do was to "eat a bullet."
