BARRE — A West Berlin man has been given a work-crew sentence after he attacked his partner’s former partner with a baseball bat.
Reginald R. Pells, 37, pleaded guilty by phone Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of simple assault by mutual affray and three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. Pells received a sentence of nine to 10 days of work crew.
The state dismissed a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, per the plea agreement. The state also amended a misdemeanor count of simple assault with a weapon to simple assault by mutual affray.
Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Lueders-Dumont said it was clear from the affidavit in this case that there was some mutual agreement by the parties involved to engage in this conduct. Lueders-Dumont said witnesses reported Pells had “made contact” with Timothy Matthew Perry with the bat. The prosecutor said he appreciated Pells taking responsibility for his actions.
Attorney Amanda Kitchen, who represented Pells, said “there’s a whole mess of history” between the parties involved, and she was glad the state was willing to resolve the case this way.
Jamie Melissa Ransom, 40, also of West Berlin, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. That case is still pending.
Perry, 56, had been facing a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct for his role in the incident. But that charge was dismissed by the state with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, as part of a plea agreement he entered into with the state involving other charges.
According to court records, Ransom called police in January 2021 to report an assault had occurred at Cumberland Farms on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Police said Ransom reported three people tried to “beat the crap out of” her and her partner, Pells. Police said the assault stemmed from an incident during which Pells’ truck was believed to have been damaged by Perry, Ransom’s former partner, in Berlin.
Perry told police he was hit in the head with the bat, according to court records.
Police said Perry went to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for his head injury and medical records showed he had symptoms of a concussion.
For two of Pells’ violations of conditions of release, Pells had conditions in place from the assault stating he could not have contact with Perry nor engage in tumultuous behavior. Police said on Aug. 22 he confronted Perry in Berlin and threatened him.
For the third violation, police said Pells violated his 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew when he was found in a truck in Montpelier around midnight on New Year’s Eve.
