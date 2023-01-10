Secretary Xaviar Becerra
Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra speaks at Rutland Pharmacy on Monday. Becerra joined Sen. Peter Welch on a visit to the city to tout the parts of the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at controlling the cost of prescription drugs.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

“It’s a good thing,” said Dave Dransfield, about the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by the federal government that’s expected to help him and millions of others afford the medicine they need to live.

Dransfield is a retired pharmacist who lives in Clarendon. He takes insulin, the cost of which will be capped at $35 per month for Medicare recipients by the Inflation Reduction Act.

