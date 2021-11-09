BARRE — Vermont’s lone congressman underscored the importance of high-quality, affordable child care during a Tuesday morning press conference while suggesting the remedy is part of the scaled down “Build Back Better Act” that faces an uncertain future.
Standing at a podium in the middle of a play area outside what was once one of Barre’s neighborhood schools, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Barre, touted the skinny version of the “human infrastructure” bill that saw its $3.5 trillion price tag drop to $1.75 trillion in recent weeks.
According to Welch, the new number — one he hopes will pass the U.S. Senate — includes what would be an historic investment — nearly $390 billion — in child care and early education.
Though Vermont’s share of that money hasn’t yet been determined, Welch said, if the Build Back Better bill becomes law, it would be a game-changing development for Vermont families struggling to both find and finance child care in a state where options are limited, costs are high and difficult choices often have to be made.
“Right now in Vermont the average family, if they have two kids, pays 28% of their income for child care,” Welch said, suggesting that often doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.
“The (pay)check is gone before you finish paying your bills,” he said.
Though Welch supplied few specifics, he said the massive spending bill would change that by capping the child care cost for eligible families at 7% of their income.
“It’s a tax cut for families with children,” he said of a subsidy his office later confirmed would provide access to child care for nearly 31,500 preschool-aged children from families earning under 2.5 times the Vermont median income, or about $236,000 for a family of four.
Under the Build Back Better framework, access to publicly funded preschool for Vermont’s 3-, 4- and eligible 5-year-olds would be expanded and “universal pre-K” would become less of an aspiration and more of a reality.
Though a Vermont law — Act 166 — passed seven years ago theoretically provides access to publicly funded prekindergarten education for 3-, 4-year- and eligible 5-year-olds, the capacity to serve them all doesn’t exist, and only about 37% are able to access qualified programs. Parents who do find slots for their children are only entitled to a minimum of 10 hours a week of publicly funded preschool — posing a logistical challenge for some working families.
Hailing what she characterized as a “once in a century potential investment in kids and families,” Dr. Morgan Crossman, executive director of Building Bright Futures, said funding included in the Build Back Better Act would help build on “incremental,” changes Vermont has already made in the area of child care and early education.
“This historic federal legislation would allow us to actually realize the promise of each and every Vermont child and execute the vision we’ve articulated,” she said.
Instead of being limited to 10 hours a week of preschool, Crossman said three-, four and eligible five-year-olds would receive 30 hours a week and be entitled to comprehensive services that are high-quality, equitable, accessible and produce desired outcomes.
Crossman and others suggested the Head Start model, like the one Capstone Community Action employs at the “Learning Together Center,” that hosted Tuesday’s outdoor press conference, could be expanded by leveraging the money included in the proposed federal legislation.
Capstone Executive Director Sue Minter welcomed that possibility as did Monica McDonald, a mother of five who serves on the Capstone board and has struggled with child care.
Despite earning decent money, McDonald recalled relying on an unpredictable patchwork of child care options when when it was clear the cost of caring for her infant daughter was within her means six years ago. McDonald’s family evolved, welcomed new additions and the college-educated mom quit her job at one point and is now working nights while her husband works days and they juggle child care.
“Any help working families can get with child care would be a boon for our communities,” she said.
Welch said the cost of child care is among the reasons for a current workforce shortage.
The Build Back Better Act hasn’t yet cleared the House, but Welch, who put the current price tag of the legislation at $1.75 trillion, said he was hopeful that would happen by the end of the month.
The Senate, he said, is a separate challenge.
While child care was the focus of Tuesday’s press conference, Welch is scheduled to call attention to the child nutrition provisions of the federal legislation during a press conference in St. Johnsbury today.
Disclosure: Editor Steven Pappas is chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
