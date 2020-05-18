WILLIAMSTOWN — A suspicious fire that leveled a two-story home on Baptist Street during the weekend remains under investigation. Fire Chief William Graham said it’s a good thing nobody was home when the fire started.
“It probably saved their lives,” Graham said of the overnight trip to homeowner Christopher Dessureau and his family took to Hampton Beach in neighboring New Hampshire on Saturday.
Graham said the family’s whereabouts weren’t immediately clear when he arrived at the fiery scene shortly before 3:30 a.m. and firefighters spent an anxious hour wondering whether the raised ranch-style home was occupied before collapsing into its cellar.
Graham said firefighters sped to the scene wondering whether there would be a need for a “search and rescue” concluded that wouldn’t be possible or practical given the advanced stage of the blaze.
“We did everything we could, but there wasn’t much to save when we got there,” he said “It was defensive from the start.”
When firefighters arrived the home’s attached two-car garage was still standing there was a car inside and one of its doors was open, fueling concerns some family members might have been home.
“We were relieved when we caught word nobody was home,” he said, noting there were only neighbors outside the burning building when firefighters arrived and none could immediately account for the whereabouts of Dessureau family.
Graham said that word came about an hour into battling a blaze that took 2½ hours to bring into control and eventually destroyed the attached garage and likely destroyed the vehicle that was parked inside.
Williamstown firefighters were joined in what Graham said was a 6-hour exercise by volunteers from fire departments in Barre Town, Washington, Brookfield, Chelsea, Berlin and East Randolph.
State fire investigators visited the scene Sunday morning to determine the fire’s cause and origin. That investigation is ongoing and the fire is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steven Otis at 722-4600, or to contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The tip award program will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
