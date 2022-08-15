WILLIAMSTOWN — A “fast-moving” fire of undetermined origin ripped through a three-story home on Zampieri Drive on Sunday afternoon, destroying the structure, all of its contents, and claiming the lives of several pets.
The home was owned by Brock and Valerie Parrott, owners of the Barre business Yipes! of Central Vermont.
Barely a week after celebrating the marriage of their daughter, Autumn, the Parrotts cut short a scheduled family vacation — one that included all five of their children, as well as their new son-in-law, Andrew Toro — and drove from Maine back to Williamstown on Sunday.
Firefighters, who were summoned to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. were still busy battling the blaze when the Parrotts arrived at what little was left of their home about three hours later.
Though firefighters from several area departments were still on the scene, the damage was done, according to Valerie Parrott’s sister, Tracie Lewis.
“It’s gone,” said Lewis, who was among the family members huddled at her parents’ home on nearby Brockway Hill on Monday.
Lewis said her daughter was house-sitting for the Parrotts and was in an upstairs family room with her boyfriend when the fire started Monday. Both fled the large home after investigating a suspicious noise and spotting flames in the area of the front porch.
Fire Chief William Graham said home security cameras on the property confirmed the fire started in the general vicinity of the porch and captured the young couple fleeing the burning building.
Though the security footage helped state fire investigators confirm the general area the fire started, Graham said they hadn’t yet determined a cause.
“It definitely isn’t suspicious by any means,” he said, suggesting investigators were being thorough and had been advised there were recent renovations to the home.
Graham said firefighters had a strong signal there would be no saving the structure before arriving at the scene Sunday afternoon.
“You could see the column of black smoke as far away as Berlin,” he said. “We knew something was going.”
Graham said the fire spread quickly, and by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, roughly 75% of the building was burning.
Williamstown volunteers were joined on the scene by firefighters from Barre, Barre Town, Brookfield, Northfield, and Washington, while firefighters from East Randolph covered the Williamstown station for several hours.
Graham said the help was both welcome and needed given the heat generated by the fire on what was an already hot afternoon.
Firefighters still had their hands full when the Parrotts got back from Maine, but by then, Graham said the home and its contents were destroyed.
“There wasn’t much left at that point,” he said, noting most of the family’s pets perished in the fire.
The list was long, according to Lewis.
Three dogs — a yellow Labrador retriever named “Mollie” and a pair of basset hounds, “Beef” and “Mazie” — were trapped inside the burning house, as was one of three cats — “Tig” — a parrot, a rabbit and a hamster. Two cats were either able to escape from the burning building or weren’t in the home at the time.
The family lost everything else except what they brought with them on vacation, according to Autumn Toro, who launched a GoFundMe campaign. Citing her parents contributions to the community, Toro suggested it was time for the community to respond in kind.
“At this time it is them that need the support — any support to get them back on their feet,” she wrote. “Please, let’s wrap our arms around my family during this catastrophic, heartbreaking time. Anything helps, and everything is appreciated.”
The campaign surpassed its initial goal — $10,000 — in 12 hours and by early afternoon, Toro had increased the goal to $20,000 as donations continued to pour in.
Though Toro is no longer living in her childhood home, her four siblings — Thomas and Fasika, who both graduated from Williamstown High School in June, Silas, 12, and Lok, 6 — are still living with their suddenly homeless parents, according to Lewis.
“We’re all still kind of in shock,” she said.
