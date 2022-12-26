EAST MONTPELIER — The pre-holiday storm reportedly knocked out power for nearly half of the members of the Washington Electric Cooperative, while Barre Town at points Friday reached the top of the list of outages for any municipality in the state.

High winds on Friday toppled trees and snapped utility poles, leaving tens of thousands of Vermonters without power and multiple roads closed heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. The temperatures didn’t help, with the high 50s seen on Friday quickly dipping well below freezing.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.