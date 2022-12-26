EAST MONTPELIER — The pre-holiday storm reportedly knocked out power for nearly half of the members of the Washington Electric Cooperative, while Barre Town at points Friday reached the top of the list of outages for any municipality in the state.
High winds on Friday toppled trees and snapped utility poles, leaving tens of thousands of Vermonters without power and multiple roads closed heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. The temperatures didn’t help, with the high 50s seen on Friday quickly dipping well below freezing.
Crews with the Washington Electric Cooperative were working Monday to restore power for its members and some in the more rural areas should not expect their power to be restored before the end of the week. That’s according to Louis Porter, the cooperative’s general manager.
Porter said, “It was a very, very significant storm for us.”
He said the wind blew from a somewhat unusual direction which caused trees to fall that might not have during a “normal” storm. Porter said the storm impacted members from across the cooperative’s entire territory.
“All the way from Walden to Tunbridge, we’ve got major outages,” he said.
Meteorologist Roger Hill said the winds from this “bomb cyclone” event blew from the east/southeast with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph, and possibly up to 70 mph on hilltops. Hill, who lives in Worcester, said trees fell on his property that he’s never had issues with in prior storms. He said winds coming from the west typically knock over trees during a storm.
“To see this east/southeasterly wind do what it did, it was just such a strong, strong impulse that went through,” he said.
Hill said this weather event was caused by an area of low pressure that was quite deep. He said the way the storm developed and curled over the eastern Great Lakes caused such a strong pressure gradient that it created the strong winds. He said there have been several storms in the past here with easterly winds, but not this intense. Hill said winds at the top of Mount Mansfield were clocked at 130 mph and 133 mph winds were clocked on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
“These are the strongest winds I’ve seen on station record. I’ve been keeping observations in Worcester since I moved here in 1998, and these are by far the strongest winds I’ve even seen in my location,” he said.
Even still, Hill said as bad as things got in Vermont, parts of western New York got it far worse. As of Monday afternoon, officials reported 25 people had been killed by the storm in the Buffalo, New York, area. On Friday, in Castleton, the storm knocked down a tree, ultimately killing Joyce Ricard, 51, of 234 East Creek Drive. Castleton Police said they, the Castleton Fire Department, Castleton First Responders, and Regional Ambulance were sent to Richard’s home at 7:15 a.m. and found her behind the house in a semi-conscious state under the fallen tree. She was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, and at 10 a.m. was pronounced deceased.
Porter said as of Monday morning, the cooperative had about 2,300 meters without power, out of the cooperative’s approximately 11,000 members. He said at the height of the outages from the storm, nearly half of the cooperative’s members were without power.
Porter said the blizzard conditions seen Friday night made the effort to restore power difficult, as did the rural territory the cooperative serves. He said the utility has a relatively small line crew, about 14 people, trying to keep the power on for about 1,300 miles of line.
Porter said other utilities have stepped up to help the cooperative out. He said the Burlington Electric Department was the first to respond to the cooperative’s call for assistance. He said crews from that department are still assisting the cooperative.
“We now have crews from several other utilities either here or expected to arrive later today,” Porter said.
He said there will be scattered outages through the rest of the week as crews work to restore power. He said multiple utility poles were broken in the storm. He didn’t have a figure to share Monday across all of the cooperative’s territory, but Porter said about 10 poles were broken in East Montpelier alone.
“We’re working as fast as we can, but we do have a lot of complicated breaks in the system that we’re trying to repair,” he said.
Chris Violette, fire chief in Barre Town, said local officials there opened up the emergency operations center at the municipal office Friday to take reports of downed trees and monitor power outages. Violette said the town took in 33 reports of trees being knocked over by the storm. Of those, he said 13 fell into power lines, three fell into communications lines and two fell on houses.
Violette said both of the town’s fire stations were opened up Friday and the town’s office was opened Saturday to offer residents a place to get warm and to charge their electronics. He said no one took the town up on that offer.
“I think people are pretty resilient and have alternative methods. Whether it be family and friends in the area or alternative ways to power their home,” he said.
He said town firefighters responded to two homes that were dealing with flooding Friday. The chief said an under-reported aspect of the storm is the water damage the thaw and quick refreeze caused.
On Saturday, Violette said emergency responders went to a home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide caused by the use of “an alternative heating device.”
On Christmas Day, the chief said crews from town helped put out structure fires in Cabot and Groton. Violette expressed appreciation for the firefighters giving up a significant chunk of their holiday to put out those fires and for the work they did in response to the storm.
As of Monday morning, the chief said the town appeared to be in good shape. He said there were still around 300 residents without power. At points on Friday, Violette said the town was either at the top of the list or the runner-up for most outages in the state.
He said emergency responders didn’t have crashes to respond to. Violette said while the thaw and refreeze iced up the roads, drivers appeared to heed the warnings of officials and drove cautiously, if they drove at all.
Staff Writer Keith Whitcomb contributed to this report.
