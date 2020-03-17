EAST MONTPELIER – Washington Electric Co-op has announced its response to the coronavirus crisis.
WEC said it had taken steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and that the utility can continue to maintain reliable services.
WEC has closed its office and warehouse to the public, increased office cleaning and disinfecting, eliminated non-essential work travel and asked employees to limit travel inside Vermont.
Staff will continue to work with customers by phone and email, with essential in-person meetings by appointment only, and otherwise, online.
The general public is asked to avoid contact with staff working on power lines or in the field.
WEC continues to work with state officials and other utilities on a more detailed action plan.
“Our paramount goal is to assure the health and safety of the WEC workforce,” said General Manager Patty Richards. “We need to be able to restore power, especially during a pandemic.”
For more information, call 223-5245 or visit https://washingtonelectric.coop/
