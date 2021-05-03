EAST MONTPELIER — Patty Richards will attend her second virtual annual meeting since taking over as general manager of the Washington Electric Cooperative on Thursday. It will also be her last — virtual or otherwise.
Hired in 2013, Richards has announced she will be stepping down in January.
“It has been a wonderful experience leading this innovative and 100 percent renewable electric cooperative over the past eight years,” Richards said in a prepared statement.
“It has been a privilege and honor to serve WEC’s members,” she added. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished as a small yet mighty cooperative utility.”
Barry Bernstein, the long-time president of WEC’s board of directors, said the feeling is mutual.
“Patty (Richards) has the special ability to work with everybody, and she is widely respected by our lenders, state regulators, policymakers, utility industry associates and of course our membership,” he said. “We appreciate and have greatly benefited from her years of leadership and vision.”
Hired in 2013, Richards has informed the board her last day on the job will be Jan. 14, 2022.
If that sounds like a random date, Bernstein said Monday it isn’t.
Hoping to ensure the smoothest of transitions, Bernstein said Richards wants to complete year-ending reports before formally passing the torch to her yet-to-be-selected successor. Though the search hasn’t officially started, Bernstein said Richards’ has given the board ample time to find her replacement — something he hopes it will be able to do by November.
“That’s the goal,” said Bernstein, suggesting whoever is chosen will benefit from spending a month or two working with Richards before she leaves.
It’s strategy that worked well when the board brought Richards on to work with former general manager Avram Patt before he stepped down following a 16-year run in 2013.
With her departure date nearly nine months off, Richards has more than year-ending paperwork in mind. She said she hopes to lead WEC through the initial stages of the rural electric cooperative’s role in a project designed to bring high speed internet fiber to underserved parts of its 41-town service area, as well as to wrap up other initiatives this year.
“I am committed to give wings to the projects I promised members, including rolling out broadband, improving reliability and communication and finding innovative ways to reduce the capital costs to replace fossil fuel-powered devices with electric ones,” she said. “I am excited to see what the future holds for WEC.”
Thanks to Richards’ stable leadership, the last several years have been solid and the co-op successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining a safe work place, and infrastructure that saw increased electricity sales last year.
There was also a steep rise in the number of members who struggled to pay for their electric service.
Under Richards’ leadership, WEC staged a campaign to proactively connect with members experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship. Staff offset financial loss to the utility by helping members create individual budgets and apply for the state’s arrearage program. As a result, WEC was able to recoup $214,000 in unpaid bills on behalf of 237 members. Almost all of them — 235 — were residential members, who collectively accounted for more than $210,000 of the $214,000 total.
Contributions to WEC’s “Community Fund” have doubled during Richards’ tenure and she oversaw an expensive upgrade that improved efficiency and increased production of the co-op’s generation plant at the Coventry Landfill.
“On behalf of WEC’s board of directors and membership, I thank Patty (Richards) for the energy and skills she has contributed to our Co-op over nearly a decade of service,” Bernstein said.
Heading into Thursday’s annual meeting, which for the second straight year will be a virtual affair, Bernstein said the co-op is in good shape, three incumbent board members are running unopposed for re-election and the 5 p.m. session should be pretty tame.
Bernstein said there will be important work to do in the weeks and months ahead as the board launches the search for its next general manager and Richards takes care of the business she would like to tend to before stepping away.
Though experience as a utility manager wouldn’t hurt, Bernstein said it isn’t a requirement and two of the co-op’s last three general managers didn’t have any when they were hired. Richards was the exception. Patt, who lives in Worcester, had been a member of the WEC board just before he was hired in 1997 and Joe Bongiovanni, a WEC member from Marshfield didn’t have a utility background when he was hired in 1990.
Professional credentials aside, Bernstein said the board will be searching for a general manager who is politically and environmentally conscious.
“We’re going to be looking for someone who has the same forward thinking that WEC has,” he said.
Richards has provided plenty of time for that process to play out. After the transition is complete early next year, Richards hopes to do some traveling in the post-COVID world, train sled dogs, and spend time with her family and friends.
“She’s ready to take a break,” Bernstein said, noting Richards will have to wait nearly nine months to take it.
