SHREWSBURY — Kara and Ryan Fitzbeauchamp purchased 5 acres of East Wallingford farmland nestled between Route 103 and Mill River, in June 2010.
They named it Evening Song Farm.
Their first growing season was 2011 — several months before Tropical Storm Irene.
“Humans are resilient,” said Kara Fitzbeauchamp, as she reflected on that rainy day in August a decade ago.
She admitted the memory wasn’t always easy to talk about.
“The first, like, couple years it was a very painful thing to deal with and very painful to acknowledge the anniversary of it,” she said.
But time heals.
“I feel like I can manage anything with enough time,” she said.
“The most intense moments, for me — and, I think, for Ryan, as well — was when we finally returned to the farm the next day, after we spent the night evacuated at a neighbor’s house. I just remember pulling up to it and practically spilling out of our truck, and just really having a very physical experience of, like, everything I put my energy into for my early 20s was done.”
“The biggest words I associate with it is grief and trauma. At that age, we were just putting everything we had into it.”
Fitzbeauchamp recalled preparing for a different kind of flood in the hours leading up to Irene. She and Ryan had anticipated inundation flooding — where the water rises and eventually recedes — but what occurred was erosional flooding. Within hours, 3 ½ acres of farmland were reduced to less than one.
“There was a river where my land used to be,” she said.
In the days after Irene, the couple had considered moving on from farming.
A knock on the door from a stranger changed their minds.
Fitzbeauchamp said the man handed them a jar full of change and told them: Start rebuilding.
“Then, bit by bit, our community would come to us and ask what we needed. And it was really, kind of, our community who made us feel like we didn’t have an option except to start over in a new spot,” she said.
That generosity manifested in big and small ways, from community-wide fundraising efforts to emotional support.
Within weeks, Kara and Ryan were growing on an acre of land offered by Greg Cox of Boardman Hill Farm in West Rutland, allowing them to fulfill their CSA orders for the remainder of the season.
By the next summer, they moved their operation to a 5-acre plot in Shrewsbury, which they would eventually purchase.
A decade later, they are still there, living and working on the land with their two young children and a staff of eight employees.
Over the past year, Evening Song Farm has transitioned away from selling at farmers’ markets to focus on its CSA operation, which Fitzbeauchamp said is a more efficient and sustainable model for them.
Of all the lessons learned through Irene, humility is the first one Fitzbeauchamp cited.
“I just felt really humbled by the power that the Earth has and how much it does not care,” she said. “And we also learned a ton about managing the water.”
Their current farm sits on a hillside, which is prone to erosional failures. Through the years, Fitzbeauchamp explains, they have worked hard to manage their growing practices and set up their fields to mitigate erosion.
They’ve also learned not to worry about minor setbacks, like a punctured tractor tire or rained on seeds.
“We lost a farm, we rebuilt a farm,” she said. “It’s really made us relax about unimportant stuff.”
Fitzbeauchamp also is aware of how much she and Ryan benefited from the community — something she wants to continue to pay it forward.
“I think we just lucked out. A farm with young, new people was easy and alluring to support after Irene,” she said. “It’s important to make sure we’re building those invisible layers of community, whether it’s really effectively leveraging our volunteer time or donating produce in every direction we can or whatever it is. I think the world is hard. Living is hard. And the best thing we can do is build community.”
