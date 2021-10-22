WATERBURY -- A WDEV radio announcer has been fired over comments he made on the air this week in discussing the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Bolton last weekend.
Station manager Steve Cormier read an apology on the air Friday morning to listeners addressing comments made by Dex Rowe during the Morning News Service on Thursday. Rowe was in a conversation about Vermont news with Alexandra Montgomery from WCAX Channel 3 News.
Montgomery was on-air at 7:10 a.m. doing a news update that included the story about the shooting death of Emily Ferlazzo. Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, confessed to killing his wife inside their camper after an argument early Saturday morning. The couple was married a year ago and was visiting with family who were renting a condo near the Bolton resort. Ferlazzo has been jailed without bail; he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in an arraignment in Burlington on Wednesday.
“During her story on the killing of Emily Ferlazzo, news host Dex Rowe made several cruel and insensitive comments about the story,” Cormier said Friday. “I like many of you heard those comments. I will not repeat what Dex said but they were offensive and hurtful to many.”
Cormier said both WDEV and WCAX heard from listeners and viewers about the exchange.
“I am here this morning to apologize for what Dex said. First to the family of Emily Ferlazzo. I am so sorry for any harm he may have caused by his callous comments,” Cormier continued. “I also want to apologize to our listeners, the staff of WDEV and WCAX and especially Alexandra Montgomery. Who handled the situation like the pro she is.”
As for Rowe, he no longer is employed by the station. “Moving forward, Dex will no longer be a member of the WDEV team. Letting him go was the right thing to do,” Cormier said.
Listeners heard Rowe on the air on weekend mornings and during the weekday morning news program between 6 and 8 a.m.
WCAX News Director Roger Garrity agreed that Rowe’s comments were over the line. “We felt some of the comments from the WDEV announcer Thursday morning were inappropriate and did not align with our journalistic principles. We appreciate the management of WDEV for taking the matter seriously,” Garrity said in an email to Waterbury Roundabout.
The incident will not affect the relationship between the two news outlets, Garrity noted. “WCAX and WDEV have had a long-standing relationship built on our mutual commitment to delivering local news. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the station,” he said.
Cormier said listeners could contact him with feedback anytime by email to wdev@radiovermont.com or phone at 244-7321.
“Once again, we are sincerely sorry for [the] hurt we have caused so many people,” Cormier said.
Cormier did not say for how long Rowe has worked for the independently owned Waterbury AM/FM radio station. In a news release about the station’s 90th anniversary in July, Rowe was identified as a weekend announcer with the comment: “This station is literally like a family, and I’ve never seen anything like this in any place I’ve ever worked.”
Rowe did not respond to a query for comment.
