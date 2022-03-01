MONTPELIER — Mayor Anne Watson was re-elected easily to a third term on Town Meeting Day.
And the City Council has a new member along with a member who has gone from appointed to elected.
Watson defeated challenger Stephen Whitaker 1,751-318. Whitaker has been a vocal, sometimes verbally combative, critic of the council and City Manager William Fraser for a host of issues. But residents chose to keep Watson, a physics teacher at Montpelier High School, by an overwhelming margin for at least another two years.
She said Tuesday, “I am super encouraged and very thankful for everyone who came out to vote and for the support people showed for me and my leadership. It's an encouraging message that we are on the right track.”
Watson said she wants to continue to work on climate issues, to reduce the city's carbon footprint, both for the community at large and in municipal operations. She said she wants to adapt the city for an expected warmer climate.
Watson, who had a baby boy, Peter, in January, said she wants to pursue child care options for the city. She said she wants to see how the city can play a role in providing child care to match a typical working day and for parents with children 5 years old and younger.
Watson said she wants to use the next two years to implement some of the recommendations from the city's Police Review Committee and from the equity needs assessment.
In other races, Cary Brown defeated Alice Goltz 395-172 for a two-year seat on the City Council. That seat opened after Jay Ericson decided not to seek reelection. Brown, who is the wife of City Clerk John Odum, is a long-time resident and a member of the Board of Civil Authority.
Jennifer Morton defeated Gene Leon 371-233 for the remaining year of a two-year term. Morton was appointed to the seat after Dan Richardson stepped down last year to become the city attorney of Burlington.
For school commissioner, Emma Bay-Hansen and Seihi E. Ohashi were elected to three-year seats, receiving 1,314 and 965 votes respectively. William Alexander came in third with 628 votes.
For parks commissioner, Emily Donaldson defeated Page Guertin 981-675 for a five-year term.
For Green Mount Cemetery commissioner, Therese Mageau defeated Kurt Kuehl 1,046-410 for the final two years of a five-year term.
