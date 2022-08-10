MONTPELIER — Mayor Anne Watson has joined incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik in receiving the Democratic nomination for Washington County’s three state Senate seats.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary election, Watson received 7,331 votes, Cummings received 7,268 votes and Perchlik received 6,394 votes for the district which encompasses all of Washington County, as well as the towns of Orange, Braintree and Stowe. Challengers Jared Duval received 5,348 votes and Jeremy Hansen received 2,847 votes.
Watson, the mayor of Montpelier, said Wednesday she was, “shocked and delighted” by the results and was grateful to those who voted for her.
She attributed her strong vote total to what she brought to the table in terms of what residents were looking for in a candidate.
Watson, 40, said she’s on the younger side with a fresh perspective, but still has strong experience in government. She was appointed to the Montpelier City Council in 2012 and was elected mayor in 2018. Watson works as a physics teacher at Montpelier High School.
“I think it’s kind of a unique space that I occupy,” she said.
Cummings, a former mayor of Montpelier and retired real estate agent who is seeking her 13th term, said Wednesday she was pleased with the results.
“This is probably the most hard-fought and difficult primary I’ve had,” she said.
Cummings said there were five strong candidates for the three seats. She said she also had heard rumors about alliances being formed between candidates.
“It was just very different and a new experience, but nothing I can put my finger on,” she said.
She said she was happy to have a chance to get back to the State House and continue the work she’s been doing there.
The candidates now gear up for the general election in November where they will face Republicans Paul Bean, of Northfield, and Dwayne Tucker, of Barre Town. Republican Dexter Lefavour, of Middlesex, has announced he’s running a write-in campaign for one of the seats.
Perchlik, director of the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund and a Marshfield resident who is running for a third term, said Wednesday he’s honored to receive the Democratic nomination.
“I’m looking forward to working with Ann and Anne for the general election so we can serve the constituents of the district for another two years,” he said.
Perchlik said having three Republicans in the race to challenge the three Democrats is great for democracy.
“It’s kinda sad when voters don’t have choices,” he said.
For the primary election, he said all the candidates there supported each other. He said he would have been happy with voters picking any of the five for the nomination, though he was also happy to be one of those chosen.
