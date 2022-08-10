MONTPELIER — Mayor Anne Watson has joined incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik in receiving the Democratic nomination for Washington County’s three state Senate seats.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary election, Watson received 7,331 votes, Cummings received 7,268 votes and Perchlik received 6,394 votes for the district which encompasses all of Washington County, as well as the towns of Orange, Braintree and Stowe. Challengers Jared Duval received 5,348 votes and Jeremy Hansen received 2,847 votes.

