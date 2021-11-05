WATERBURY — Town elections officials this week voted unanimously to reject a proposal from the state committee working to redraw legislative districts based on new population data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Legislative Apportionment Board is working on revisions to House and Senate legislative districts before the new session begins. The board has circulated a proposal to Boards of Civil Authority around the state seeking feedback by Nov. 15. The proposal calls for 150 single-member representative districts for the House. Currently, representatives are divided into a mix of one- and two-member districts.
That would be a significant change for Waterbury, which currently lies entirely in the Washington-Chittenden district along with Huntington, Bolton and Buel’s Gore. The district has two seats in the House now held by Waterbury Democrats Tom Stevens and Theresa Wood. Waterbury lies in Washington County; the other communities are in Chittenden County.
The apportionment board suggests a new one-member district, Washington 1, covering most of Waterbury.
A second proposed district – Chittenden-Washington 1 – would include Bolton, Huntington, Buel’s Gore and a portion of Waterbury that has about 750 residents. It would include an area west of the Little River adjacent to Bolton; it also would contain a section along U.S. Route 2 and Main Street south of Interstate 89 and bordering the west sides of Stowe Street and Winooski Street.
The proposed lines would put Stevens, who lives on the east side of Winooski Street, and Wood, who lives on Perry Hill, in the same district. Should both want to seek re-election in 2022, the new map would mean they would face each other in a primary.
“I think this was done intentionally,” said John Bauer, a justice of the peace and member of the Board of Civil Authority.
Bauer and the rest of the board reviewed maps projected on a screen during a meeting Thursday evening. Vice Chair Robert Dostis, a former state representative Waterbury and now a justice of the peace, ran the meeting. Board Chair Liz Schlegel recused herself given that her spouse is Stevens.
The board consists of elected justices of the peace, members of the select board, and the town clerk. Dostis explained the process the state apportionment board is following. It will make a recommendation for redistricting to the legislature which will have the final call on whether and how revisions are made, he said. “This is going to be a very lengthy process,” he said.
Board members said they preferred Waterbury being in a district with two representatives, although one member expressed some empathy for the smaller towns in the current district who are represented by Waterbury lawmakers. “I do feel for Huntington and Bolton,” said Select Board member Mike Bard. “You always want to have someone from your community.”
Given that the apportionment board is looking for each district to have a similar population, all small towns will likely still be grouped with others, board member Chris McKay pointed out. “Every single small town will be in the same boat,” he said.
Dostis aimed for the group to keep the focus away from suggesting alternative arrangements. “We’ll recommend what’s best for our town,” he said.
The group was united in its opposition to the way Waterbury was divided in the proposed new district, noting that it would combine Waterbury residents with the other communities where there are few shared interests. “We’d really be disenfranchising a small part of Waterbury,” Bard said. }
Ultimately, the board voted to reject the proposed new configuration, directing Dostis to send feedback to the Legislative Apportionment Board. They expressed preferences to keep the two-member arrangement in place. Should dividing the town be inevitable, they said they preferred it be done more evenly than the draft model and that the apportionment board look to match Waterbury with a community that it has a closer relationship with. For example, “we have a lot more in common with Duxbury than with Huntington,” Bard noted.
Town Clerk Clarla Lawrence said the local board would be updated as the measure moves along during the legislative session.
Dostis agreed.
“There’s a lot more process that will play out under the golden dome,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.