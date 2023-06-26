BARRE — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to three to 10 years to serve for having sexual contact with one child and for requesting nude photos from another child.

David C. Darnell Sr., 41, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and a misdemeanor count of possessing indecent material disseminated by a minor. Darnell pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com