BARRE — A Waterbury man has changed his pleas in case where police say he pointed a gun at someone and struck a Vermont State Police trooper after trying to flush drugs down a toilet.

Aldrain Ashby, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, narcotics possession and resisting arrest. Ashby was sentenced to 119 to 120 days to serve. He will report Jan. 17 to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to begin serving his sentence. Ashby will receive credit for time served, since he was held on $50,000 bail for about 10 days following his arraignment until he was bailed out.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.