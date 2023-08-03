BARRE — A Waterbury man accused of trying to light a Molotov cocktail on fire on another man’s property has picked up several more charges.

John T. Neville, 51, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief, a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief, two misdemeanor counts of violating an abuse prevention order, three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor count of noise in the night and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Neville faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and six months in prison.

