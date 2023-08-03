BARRE — A Waterbury man accused of trying to light a Molotov cocktail on fire on another man’s property has picked up several more charges.
John T. Neville, 51, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief, a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief, two misdemeanor counts of violating an abuse prevention order, three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor count of noise in the night and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Neville faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and six months in prison.
He was ordered held, pending release to the custody of a responsible adult. As of noon Thursday, Neville was housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
For the felony count of unlawful mischief and one of the violation of an abuse prevention order charges, Trooper Ryan Riegler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a neighbor called police on July 31 to report Neville has been disturbing the community by playing “loud satanic music” at all hours of the night that awakens the neighbor. Riegler said the neighbor reported he and others in the area cannot sleep because of Neville’s behavior, and they do not feel safe in their homes.
The trooper said he went to Neville’s home and found a vehicle that belonged to a member of Neville’s family was spray-painted with swastikas and an obscenity was written on the vehicle’s back bumper. He said the front and rear windshields on the vehicle had been shattered.
Prior to this incident, Riegler noted a temporary relief from abuse order was put in place against Neville where he was ordered to stay away from the family member and the family member’s property, and Neville has conditions of release in the cases he’s facing stating he cannot have contact with the family member.
The trooper said the family member provided investigators with screenshots showing Neville had been contacting the family member.
Riegler said a witness provided police with surveillance footage from a nearby home which showed Neville near the vehicle and loud music could be heard playing in the background.
For the misdemeanor unlawful mischief charge and the second violation of an abuse prevention order charge, Riegler said in that affidavit police were told on Aug. 2 that Neville was again violating the abuse prevention order by again contacting the family member. The trooper said he was in the area where Neville lives when witnesses flagged Riegler down and reported they saw Neville’s truck on a neighbor’s lawn. He said the truck was towed from the property.
Riegler said he and other members of the State Police made multiple attempts to contact Neville at his home, without success. He said Neville avoided all contact with police and was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant on his home.
While in the holding cell, Riegler said Neville removed his clothes and urinated on the cell floor.
Last week, Neville pleaded not guilty to a felony count of attempted first-degree arson, two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass, driving under the influence for the second time, negligent operation, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct. He faces a maximum sentence of 17 years and 10 months in prison if convicted on those charges.
According to court records, Neville placed a Molotov cocktail on a man’s property and tried to light it. Police said the victim reported he had been working with Neville on cannabis-related matters when the victim decided against selecting Neville for a head grower position at a local farm. Police said the victim reported Neville then started harassing the victim and would stand across the street from the victim’s property and would shoot a gun into the air.
Police said the Molotov cocktail was a beer growler with a wick and gasoline inside. Also inside the growler, police said they found three posted signs that apparently were stolen from the victim’s property.
Neville pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass and simple assault in a separate case last month because police said he confronted the victim on the victim’s property and hit the victim in the head with a beer bottle.
The state has filed a motion seeking to hold Neville without bail, citing his increasing erratic behavior and the threat he poses to the public. A weight-of-the-evidence hearing was supposed to take place Thursday, where the state would present its evidence in support of the motion. But Neville was not able to be transported to court Thursday from prison, so that hearing will take place at a later date.
Attorney Andrew Pappone, who represents Neville, argued unsuccessfully Thursday for Neville’s release so that Neville could go to his property in Maine. Pappone said Neville isn’t a risk of flight and has shown up to his court proceedings, and going to Maine would remove him from the area.
The defense attorney argued holding Neville in prison, when he’s clearly dealing with a stability issue with his mental health, does not appear to be in line with the progressive approaches to the court system the state has been taking in recent years.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly objected to releasing Neville to go live in Maine because she said he wouldn’t be supervised by law enforcement there who are familiar with his conditions of release and would increase his risk of flight.
A competency evaluation has been ordered for Neville in his pending cases.