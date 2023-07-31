BARRE — A Waterbury man is accused of trying to light a Molotov cocktail on fire at the property of someone he’s been feuding with.
John T. Neville, 51, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted first-degree arson, two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass, driving under the influence for the second time, negligent operation, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Neville faces a maximum sentence of 17 years and 10 months in prison.
He was released on conditions, though Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Shane has filed a motion asking that Neville be held without bail while the cases against him are pending. A weight-of-the-evidence hearing is scheduled for Thursday on that motion.
For the arson charge, Trooper Mathew Nadeau, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a man called police on July 11 to report he was reviewing surveillance footage from his property when he saw Neville place a “Molotov cocktail” near the man’s home and try to light it. Nadeau said the man reported he and Neville have had an ongoing dispute, with Neville trespassing on the man’s property.
The trooper said the victim reported he and Neville had worked together in the past on cannabis-related matters because Neville is a licensed cannabis cultivator in Vermont and Maine. The victim reported he had considered Neville for a head grower position at a local farm, but decided Neville wasn’t a good fit, according to court records.
Nadeau said the victim reported Neville then started harassing the victim by repeatedly driving by the victim’s property. He said the victim reported Neville would stand across the road from the victim’s property and would fire a gun into the air.
Nadeau said the victim reported on July 2, Neville confronted the victim on the victim’s property and hit him in the head with a beer bottle. The trooper said the victim reported he and Neville then scuffled after the victim was hit.
Court records show Neville was cited on misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass and simple assault from that incident. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on July 13.
The trooper said the victim reported another incident where it appeared someone had shot out a window on a piece of heavy equipment the victim had parked near the road. Court records show police also are investigating a trailer that was burned on the victim’s property.
The victim reported Neville was told to stay off the victim’s property, according to court records, but Neville had gone onto the property, removed posted signs and then posted a photo on Facebook showing three posted signs in Neville’s vehicle and tagged the victim in the photo.
Nadeau said the victim became increasingly concerned with Neville’s behavior, so surveillance cameras were installed, which showed Neville lighting an item on fire at the property and then leaving. The trooper said the item was a box that contained a growler bottle with a wick and some sort of liquid inside.
Nadeau said he then spoke to a member of the victim’s family, who was there during the altercation on July 2 when the victim was hit with a bottle. He said this witness reported Neville had told him the victim was a “land stealing Nazi.”
The trooper said a member of Neville’s family reported her understanding of the dispute between Neville and the victim was that the victim owed Neville money. He said she reported Neville believes the victim is “poaching land,” and the victim has been pushing Neville’s buttons to elicit a reaction from Neville.
He said this family member reported Neville hasn’t been acting himself and has been dealing with mental health issues.
Nadeau said a member of the State Police Bomb Squad checked out the growler and confirmed it was consistent with a Molotov cocktail. Nadeau said paper inside the bottle was later determined to be the three posted signs that were taken from the victim’s property.
On July 11, Nadeau said the victim reported Neville was again driving by his property and Neville appeared intoxicated and was honking his horn. According to court records, Neville drove by the property while a trooper was there and honked his horn as he drove by the cruiser. The charges Neville pleaded not guilty to on Thursday for driving under the influence for a second time, disorderly conduct and negligent operation stem from this incident.
Nadeau said police executed a search warrant on Neville’s property on July 14. He said Neville was home at the time and he tried to interview Neville, but Neville refused to answer questions. At the home, he said investigators found clothing similar to what Neville was seen wearing in the surveillance footage, as well as a butane torch and a similar growler to the one found at the victim’s property.
The trooper said the liquid inside the growler found at the victim’s property was tested and was identified as gasoline.
For the violation of conditions of release, following his arraignment on the simple assault and unlawful trespassing charges on July 13, police said the victim reported on July 14, Neville sent him a message on Facebook stating the victim had crossed a line. Neville’s conditions of release include no contact with the victim.
In her motion seeking to have Neville held, Shane said on July 16, Neville went to a gun shop in an attempt to buy a shotgun. The prosecutor said Neville was informed of the three-day waiting period. Shane said Neville then made a post on Facebook with two photos of a pipe with a shotgun shell sticking out and tagged the gun shop. She said Neville was escorted out of the store the next time he arrived there. She said the owner of the shop made police aware of Neville’s post.
“Against the backdrop of Defendant’s likely alcohol use, the strong possibility of mental health issues, and the volition to act, as opposed to merely threaten to act, no combination of conditions of release can reasonably prevent Defendant from continued attempts and acts of violence, similar to those already experienced by (the victim and his family member) and members of the public,” Shane wrote in her motion.
