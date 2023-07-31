BARRE — A Waterbury man is accused of trying to light a Molotov cocktail on fire at the property of someone he’s been feuding with.

John T. Neville, 51, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted first-degree arson, two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass, driving under the influence for the second time, negligent operation, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

