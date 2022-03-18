BARRE — A Waterbury man is accused of stealing catalytic converters.
Zachary Pixley, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of unlawful mischief and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Pixley faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on Dec. 22 a witness reported Pixley had been stealing catalytic converters in Washington County. Keener said the witness reported Pixley was going to park-and-rides, stealing the converters and selling them at local scrap yards.
The witness told investigators he had sold a stolen converter for Pixley because Pixley had gone to a particular scrap yard too many times, and it would have looked suspicious if he had sold another converter there, according to court records.
Keener said an investigation revealed Pixley had sold multiple converters to GHR Metal Recycling in Waterbury. She said records showed he also sold converters to Bolduc Metal Recycling & Storage Containers in Middlesex.
Keener said she learned of a catalytic converter that had been stolen from a vehicle at Hannaford’s supermarket in Barre Town.
She said she spoke with Pixley on Jan. 25. Keener said Pixley had reached out to her because he knew someone was “going to rat him out” who was also involved in stealing converters.
On Jan. 26, Keener said she met with Pixley. Police had approached Pixley’s mother and spoke with her about the stolen converters as part of the investigation, according to court records. Pixley told Keener police had told his mother he had been involved in 20 such thefts, but that wasn’t accurate.
Keener said Pixley reported he had only been involved in a “handful” of thefts and others had committed the rest.
He told Keener he had been stealing the converters to support his drug habit, according to court records. She said Pixley admitted to stealing a converter from a vehicle at a park-and-ride in Waterbury and from the vehicle at Hannaford’s.
Keener said Pixley also admitted to taking converters from vehicles in Waterbury and Williamstown.
For the driving with a suspended license charge, police said on Jan. 30 a report came in stating someone was driving on Interstate 89 and it appeared they were falling asleep. Police said they found the vehicle in Waterbury and pulled it over. The driver was identified as Pixley, according to court records. Police said a records check showed Pixley’s driver’s license was criminally suspended.
