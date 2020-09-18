WATERBURY — The race is on in the two-member Washington-Chittenden legislative district and for the first time six years the results aren’t a foregone conclusion.
Voters in Bolton, Buels Gore, Huntington and Waterbury will have to wait until after the ballots are counted on Nov. 3 to learn whether incumbent lawmakers Thomas Stevens and Theresa Wood – both Democrats – survived a rare test in a district that has been dominated by Democrats since it was created in 2012.
Thanks to the candidacies of Republican Brock Coderre and Chris Viens, who is running as an Independent, Stevens and Wood will have company on what passes for a campaign trail in the era of COVID-19.
The only thing certain with respect to the race as early voting is about to begin is that both winners will hail from Waterbury because so will both losers.
All four candidates live in Waterbury.
Stevens is running for what would be his seventh consecutive two year term, while Wood, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2015, is running for her third. Coderre has never run for office before and is the first Republican to try since 2004 when the four-town district included Duxbury, but not Bolton. Viens has been on the ballot before, but only in Waterbury, where he is a veteran member and current chairman of the local Select Board.
Brock CoderreBrock Coderre’s name will appear first on the ballot, and if he can finish second in the race to represent the four-town Washington-Chittenden legislative district in November he said he will be ecstatic. If not, the Waterbury Republican said he’ll try again in two years because he isn’t going anywhere and is eager to serve.
Born in Canaan, Coderre, 29, settled in Waterbury when he took a job at Sun Common nearly five years ago and said he was urged to run by some small business owners and fellow sportsmen who want to protect the rights of Vermont’s gun owners.
Coderre, who decided to leave the solar industry before the pandemic hit, said the idea of running for representative was appealing.
“It was this or the military,” he said. “I decided to give my brain and my body to my state right now instead of my country.”
Just back from a cross-country trip to Colorado, Coderre said he’s been working off and on at a local pizza shop, has a line on another job, and is enjoying testing the political waters in a district that hasn’t elected a Republican since 1998.
Coderre said he would like to change that, “bring some balance to a lop-sided Legislature,” and advocate for transparency and accountability in state government.
Sensitive to the needs of struggling small businesses and concerned by the number of failing farms, Coderre said he would be an advocate for both. He said he would support easing regulations that make it difficult to develop agricultural land, and would swap a farm field for a burgeoning STEM trades business in a Green Mountain minute.
“There are so many people my age who are looking to leave Vermont,” he said, suggesting a stronger job market and the promise of financial stability would go a long way toward solving that problem.
Coderre said he is opposed to the recently passed and just-vetoed Global Warming Solutions Act, is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and is concerned about the life-altering consequences of the opioid crisis.
The latter issue really resonates with Coderre, who said he hopes to volunteer with the Howard Center as an advocate for those with substance abuse issues.
For now, Coderre said, he’s making his own campaign signs, talking to people he meets on the street, and inviting them to visit campaign’s Facebook page – Brock Coderre for state representative.
Tom StevensAsk Tom Stevens why he believes voters in the two-member Washington-Chittenden legislative district should make him one of their choices in November and the six-term lawmaker who is hoping to make it seven will give you a one-word response: “Experience.”
Stevens, 59, might have offered the same answer two years ago and, if re-elected, he could do the same two years from now. However, he said this year – more than any other he can remember – knowing the ropes matters.
Credit COVID-19. “The pandemic is changing the world of everything we’re doing and it has not even begun to shake out,” said the Waterbury Democrat, who is pitching himself as a candidate who is as tuned in and up to speed as you can get during a time of epic uncertainty.
According to Stevens, that has value to voters in Bolton, Buels Gore, Huntington and Waterbury.
“It’s really important for these communities to have experience there and to have someone they can trust to get the information they need because there is so much flying around that is unknown to us all,” he said.
Stevens cited jaw-dropping developments, like 80,000 Vermonters suddenly applying for unemployment benefits as an example of the need to be nimble.
“It happened in a heart beat,” he said. “It wasn’t slow it just happened.”
Stevens, chairman of the House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee, predicted pandemic recovery efforts will dominate the coming session, those conversations have already started and, if returned to office, he wouldn’t be coming in cold.
In a different year, Stevens, who parlayed a seat on the Waterbury Select Board into the one he now holds in the State House, might talk more about his desire to take care of unfinished business. That, too, he said, is motivation for running.
A session that was interrupted by the pandemic and hasn’t yet ended left a lot undone and highlighted issues Stevens said he is eager to address.
From Stevens’ perspective there’s still work to do on minimum wage, paid family leave remains an unkept promise and affordable housing a huge opportunity.
Stevens, who spent eight years on the board of what is now Downstreet Housing and Community Development, the last four as its chairman, said the pandemic has exposed the critical need to create affordable housing for lower- to middle-income Vermonters.
Stevens, who describes himself as a “good listener” and “critical thinker” said he’s up for solving complex problems with an eye toward responding to the needs of the communities he represents and the state as a whole.
Currently working at farm in Richmond, Stevens diverse work history he attributes to the years he spent as a stay-at-home dad. Over the years he’s worked for arts organizations, in the service industry and as a paralegal.
Long active in his community, Stevens is directing voters to his website, www.stevensvermont.com, as well as his personal and legislative Facebook pages.
“I haven’t started campaigning yet,” he said. “I’m still in session.”
Chris ViensThere’s more than one kind of experience. Just ask Chris Viens.
The veteran selectman and self-employed excavator hasn’t served a day in the Legislature, but now that he’s entered the race to represent the Washington-Chittenden district, he has absolutely no doubt he has the “real-life experience” to deliver for voters in Bolton, Buels Gore, Huntington and Waterbury.
“Being self-employed for 40 years, it’s survival. In this state, it’s purely survival,” he said. “If you don’t weave and bob at every turn and learn how to skin the cat and learn how to get things done the free-enterprise market will eat you alive. You have to stay competitive, you need to stay on your toes.”
Unless, you’re in state government, Viens said.
“Our government today it’s so lackadaisical because they feel like there’s this bottomless well of revenue,” he said. “Well, I’ve got news for them: there’s not.”
Viens, 69, said he is fed up and motivated, because if you throw in his son and grandson, his family dates back nine generations in Waterbury, and he’d like that string to continue.
“I have some skin in the game,” he said.
Viens said he has more than that. He has the kind of “common sense” he believes is sorely lacking in the Legislature, no tolerance for “hogs at the trough,” and no-nonsense approach to solving problems and saving money.
Viens said that’s why he decided to get in the race.
“The pendulum has got to swing back toward the working class,” he said. “I’m going up there to fight for the real people who make the engine turn, not the ones who are riding in the back for the ride.”
Viens said his decision to run as an Independent was fueled by his fear the system is broken.
“It’s more about the parties’ struggle to stay in control,” he said. “I’m done with the party-line B.S.”
Viens speaks his mind, and said he believes his record on the Select Board, and his history in the community, speaks for itself.
Viens launched his career in local politics on a successful campaign to reverse a bond vote to replace the town’s two fire stations that he and others argued was excessive. The bond vote was easily overturned and Viens said he could have left it there but instead participated in a process that ultimately proved the point he’d been making all along. Instead of spending $5 million on the projects the town spent $3 million and Viens said he was subsequently elected to the board, and now serves as its chairman.
If you’re looking for a legislative agenda, Viens said, look somewhere else, because he’ll deal with issues as they surface, propose solutions he thinks will work and see where that leads.
“I’m willing to stick my neck out for two years,” he said. “If I can make some headway, I may shoot for another two. If I feel it’s so dysfunctional, I’ll pack it in and go home.”
Theresa WoodNo one will ever accuse Theresa Wood of being a single-issue candidate because the Waterbury Democrat who is hoping to win her third consecutive two-year term has a mile-long to-do list.
Wood said delivering a balanced budget that reflects the priorities of the she’s heard from people in her district is high on that list. That, she said, includes addressing the needs of vulnerable Vermonters – including its oldest and youngest residents and those with disabilities.
It also mans “securing a good economic future for our state,” she said.
Wood,62, was just warming up.
“There are many issues that face Vermonters and we have to be working on all of them,” the local lawmaker said. “We have everything from climate change to our economy to health care to helping Vermonters out of poverty to helping Vermont be an affordable place to live to how we finance education and how we deliver education.”
Wood stopped herself, but not before noting she’d left off dealing with social and racial justice, grappling with the issue of what to do with Vermonters currently incarcerated in Mississippi, problems with the juvenile justice system and childcare.
“It’s a long list,” said the self-described “moderate legislator” who spent the bulk of her career working for the state Agency of Human Services.
Wood was appointed to the Legislature in 2015 and has been elected twice since. Though both races were uncontested, Wood, who grew up in Waterbury and graduated from Harwood Union High School, said she has been a responsive and effective representative.
That, Wood said, may be a more important consideration for voters than the things she’d like work on if re-elected.
“It’s not what I’d like to do, it’s what Vermonters need,” she said. “I think they need a steady government right now.”
Wood said she appreciates and welcomes the competition, but given uncertainty associated with COVID-19, doesn’t believe now is the time to change representatives.
“The most important thing for us to do is to help all Vermonters get through this pandemic and I feel it’s important for people who have some degree of history and some ability to get things done to continue in this public service,” she said.
It’s all about public service for Wood, who has been an active member of the Waterbury community for her entire adult life. She’s a former school board member, who has served on countless committees and was chairwoman of the ReBuild Waterbury Steering Committee for two years in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene. She has served as treasurer of Revitalizing Waterbury since 2017.
Wood said she is proud of the her work with ReBuild Waterbury – a successful effort that raised more than $1 million to aid more than 100 families in a flood-ravaged section of her community.
Wood is also proud of her legislative record and is eager to reach out to voters in a socially distant way as soon as the session ends.
“We’ve been busy legislating,” she said. “I haven’t had much time to campaign.”
Wood said she won’t be campaigning door-to-door this year. She’ll do it online, over the phone or in the mail.
