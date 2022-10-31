BARRE — A Waterbury Center man has been placed on probation for attacking a woman and the victim is not happy with the outcome.
Benjamin K. Kidder, 36, pleaded no contest Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Kidder was given a deferred sentence and placed on probation for a year. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction could be expunged from his record.
The state amended a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault to misdemeanor domestic assault, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, the victim reported in October 2021 Kidder had become angry with her and started yelling at her. Police said the victim reported Kidder broke some items in the home and had her against a wall with his hands around her neck. The victim reported the attack stopped when she told him not to hurt her.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said this agreement was a compromise between Kidder and the state. Thibault said the victim was not in support of the plea agreement, but after depositions were conducted and evidence collected, it was determined that this would have been a difficult case to prove as charged. He said a misdemeanor conviction likely would have been the outcome had the case gone to trial.
He said Kidder has no prior criminal record. The prosecutor said there is an abuse prevention order in place and there are no allegations that Kidder has either violated that order or his conditions of release since he was charged a year ago.
Thibault said he understood neither the victim nor Kidder were satisfied with the outcome, but it was a reasonable result under the circumstances.
The victim, fighting through tears, read a statement urging Judge Kevin Griffin not to accept the plea deal as written. She discussed in detail the years-long abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Kidder and how it still impacts her today. The victim remarked how this agreement does not hold Kidder accountable for his actions. The victim said she came forward and reported the attack because she believed he would be held accountable.
The victim disagreed with Thibault, stating she believed there was enough evidence to obtain a conviction on the felony charge.
“This plea (agreement) is extremely disappointing, too lenient and unjust,” she said.
Kidder opted not to give a statement at Friday’s hearing.
Robert Kaplan, Kidder’s attorney, said this was a case “with a lot of information on both sides.” Kaplan said Kidder has agreed to have the abuse prevention order extended for a year to try to give the victim an additional sense of security.
The victim said Kidder does not have to engage in therapy for domestic violence as part of this agreement. The judge said it appeared the victim may have misunderstood that part of the deal.
Griffin said Kidder does have to be screened for mental health counseling addressing domestic violence. He said it was important for Kidder to understand that if he does not fully engage in that counseling, or if he goes in denying he has an issue with domestic violence, a violation of probation will almost certainly be filed and Kidder would face 18 months behind bars, the maximum sentence allowed for the misdemeanor conviction. The judge noted the conviction would not be expunged and Kidder would not be able to withdraw his no contest plea.
Kidder said he understood. Griffin then accepted the agreement.
