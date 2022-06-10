MONTPELIER — A pandemic-related dip in water consumption coupled with a spike in inflation just prompted city councilors to approve the single largest one-year increase in water and sewer rates in more than 15 years.
The good news?
Those 8.2% rate hikes don’t yet reflect the cost of a pair of bond issues — nearly $24 million combined — that were approved by voters in March.
The bad news?
Debt service tied to the planned $16.4 million upgrade to the city’s sewage treatment plant, as well as subsurface utility work embedded in the $7.2 million bond that will finance reconstruction of East State Street hasn’t yet been incurred and will factor into the rate-setting calculations this time next year.
This year, councilors were told, emptier than usual office buildings, with fewer flowing faucets and flushing toilets, have contributed to a “revenue downgrade” even as inflation has hit a 40-year high.
The rate adjustments approved by councilors Wednesday night take those troubling trends into account and are designed to stabilize funding for two municipal utilities users are billed for in combined quarterly installments, like the one that is due on Wednesday.
The latest batch of water and sewer bills — the last to be calculated using the rates the council set a year ago — provoked an unusual wave of online complaints from those disturbed by the cost — and in some cases quality — of the Capital City’s drinking water.
It’s the cost that concerned resident Vicki Lane, who urged councilors not to inflict yet another increase on fixed income residents who are struggling to get by.
“We just can’t afford any of these increases,” Lane said. “It’s bad enough going to the grocery store (and) the gas station. It’s not sustainable. We just can’t do it.”
That was the tame version of Lane not the boiling mad version who chimed back in after listening to Mayor Anne Watson and others on the council express empathy and encourage water conservation to combat rate increases they were told were needed, in part, because water usage is down.
Watson spoke first, describing Lane’s situation as “really hard,” and suggested it might warrant a down-the-road discussion.
“I’m not sure that I see a good alternative at the moment, but (I’m) open to talking about stuff in the future,” she said.
Councilor Conor Casey echoed that sentiment.
“We do know this is a hardship for some folks … but what this funds are very essential services that we have to pay for one way or the other, and this is the most logical way to do it,” Casey said.
Councilor Jack McCullough described the rate hikes as a “big hit,” but suggested it was warranted given current conditions and out of step with a long string of much more reasonable annual increases and some years no increases at all.
The last time a council in Montpelier approved a larger rate hike was in 2006. The consumption-based component of the two-tiered rate structure increased by 26% that year and the annual “ready to serve” charge jumped 11% to $78 that year.
The rates just approved by councilors will boost the consumption-based fee paid by homeowners, like Lane by 8.2% — from $9.04- to $9.78-per-1,000 gallons. The ready to serve charge would increase to $260 a year — a 10.2% jump — though Finance Director Kelly Murphy said Friday that number is subject to change.
Responding to an inconsistency flagged by The Times Argus, Murphy said the “ready to serve” included in the council-approved resolution was slightly higher than she planned.
“The intent was to raise rates by 8.2%,” she said, suggesting she would recommend they reduce the just set “ready-to-serve” charge — $260 a year for water and $260 for sewer — to $255.
“It is not our intent to charge more than is needed,” she said.
Assuming the council approves the adjustment, it would shave $10 — $5 for water and $5 for sewer — off the combined cost of water and sewer for all users.
Murphy told councilors Wednesday night the average annual increase would be $117. The adjustment would cut that to $107.
Presented as an 8.2% increase that was calculated using the regional rate of inflation — 7.2% — and tacking on 1% for project-related expenses, City Manager Bill Fraser said the one-year jump was tied in part to a drop in consumption that has depleted revenues while costs are climbing.
“It (the increase) is amplified because our use is down,” he said.
Given what she characterized as a “huge jump,” Councilor Cary Brown said was comforted to hear the increase was tied to a policy-driven formula.
“A lot of people are going to feel that (increase),” she said. “I’m going to feel that (increase), but … it is not arbitrary. It comes from somewhere. It’s connected to our needs and our use.”
Lane listened to it all, including Councilor Jennifer Morton stress the importance of water conversation before ripping the council for listening without really listening.
“I don’t want to hear how ‘hard’ you agree it might be,” she said. “This is more than ‘hard.’ If it was just this increase that would be something, but it’s five bucks a gallon for gas (and) it’s six bucks a gallon for heating oil.”
With those costs and others on the rise, Lane said fixed income homeowners are beyond tapped out and needed more from the council than what she perceived as empty rhetoric and an unwarranted lecture on water conservation.
“If you’ve got to cut some people’s salaries, do it, I don’t give a (expletive deleted),” she said. “But this is more than ‘hard.’”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
