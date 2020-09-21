MONTPELIER — Water and sewer rates are about to go up in the Capital City, though the increases city councilors are expected to approve when they meet Wednesday night are more modest than the ones that they adopted in recent years.
According to documents prepared for the council’s review, that is something of a happy coincidence. The documents note that “current economic conditions” were taken into consideration when proposing rate adjustments, and city administrators believe they will be adequate to finance infrastructure upgrades contemplated in the master plan for both city-run utilities.
Among the many factors considered in the rate review were the fact that the interest rate for financing improvements to the city’s Water Resource Recovery Facility are lower than anticipated and the pending connection of the Murray Hill Water system will represent a source of new revenue.
The city’s two-tiered water and sewer rates will both be adjusted – though increases are generally lower than they have been in recent years.
The consumption-based component of the city’s water rates will increase by 2.3% across the board.
Those who consume between 1,000 and 50,000 gallons of water per quarter would pay $8.80 per 1,000 gallons – up from the current rate of $8.60 – a 2.3% increase. That compares favorable to the increases – 3.6% and 4% – approved for the previous two years.
Users who consume between 50,000 and 250,000 gallons of water per quarter would see the rate per 1,000 gallons jump from $9.25 to $9.46. That 2.3% increase is lower than the 3.3% and 3.5% increases approved in the past two years.
While the 2.3% increase is slightly higher than the 2.1% bump the city’s highest volume customers – those who use more than 250,000 gallons of water a quarter – experience a year ago, it is significantly lower than the 4% spike that was approved in 2018.
The other component of the water rates a quarterly “readiness to serve charge” is expected to increase nearly 2.7%. The base fee, which is assessed every customer regardless of how much water they use, is expected to increase from $56 to $57.50 a quarter, of $230 a year. That’s the smallest increase in that portion of the rate since before it jumped 40% – from $100 to $140 – over 10 years. Annual increases have ranged from 3% to 10% since then.
The proposed increase in the readiness to serve charge is identical on the sewer side. The quarterly fee will increase from $56 to $57.50 creating an annual expense of $230 – an increase of $6.
The consumption-based portion of the sewer rate is expected to increase 1.5% from $9.80- to $9.95-per 1,000 gallons.
The rate adjustments are included in this week’s consent agenda and likely be approved without discussion when the council meets Wednesday night.
