BARRE — Advised by its senior member to “buckle up,” the City Council has set the stage for revisiting two separate agreements involving a pair of contentious commodities — water and sewer — with their counterparts in Barre Town.
Michael Boutin joined the council nearly a year after the latter of the two agreements — the one involving water — was signed in November 2009. However, the man chosen to fill the Ward 2 vacancy created when Steve Mackenzie left the council to assume his current role as city manager, remembers the conflict that preceded the water agreement and the tensions talk of tinkering with it has generated over the years.
“Buckle up when it comes to that agreement,” Boutin said.
It was a warning to a council that, with the exception of Mayor Lucas Herring, hasn’t dealt with this issue before.
One — Councilor Teddy Waszazak — just started his second 2-year term — two — Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil — joined the council last year and two — Emel Cambel and Samn Stockwell — were elected earlier this month.
Of the four, only Riel was even living in Barre 13 years ago when Barre Town slapped the city with a lawsuit alleging the community had failed to live up to a disputed, decades-old agreement and chronically misused some funds that were raised through water rates.
That lawsuit eventually led to the 40-year agreement that Herring told councilors Tuesday night, warrants a fresh look and rekindled conversation with their counterparts in the town. The same, he said, is true of a sewer agreement that has been in place since 2000.
“This is one of those items we have not addressed for a very long time,” Herring said, noting it has been lingering on the council’s priority list.
Mackenzie acknowledged as much, noting the agreements are being reviewed as part of a multi-tiered process that includes developing 5-year budgets for both municipal utilities.
With the help of Public Works Director Bill Ahearn and Finance Director Dawn Monahan, Mackenzie said work is underway, though Ahearn warned meaningful negotiations with Barre Town likely wouldn’t start until later this year as part of a 15-month process that will require the city to do its homework first.
Before suggesting any substantive changes to the billing structure outlined in either agreement, Ahearn said the city must first be able to justify them. That, he said, will take work that won’t be finished in time for the council to set water and sewer rates in August.
Ahearn said a year from August is the goal and will require beginning negotiations with Barre Town officials later this year in hopes of reaching mutually acceptable revisions to the agreements by next summer.
“We need to sit down with them (town officials) and have a negotiation,” Herring agreed.
According to Ahearn, having a firm handle on the city’s aging infrastructure — including its water and wastewater treatment plants and water distribution and sewer collection system — will be key. Some of that infrastructure is needed to serve the town.
Though the city’s water fund has a healthy fund balance, Ahearn said it could quickly be depleted by a major improvement projects and the sewer fund is currently running a deficit.
Ahearn said a “system-wide analysis” that would yield an asset management plan is an important step that will provide a road map for future improvements, complete with projected costs. That, he said, will be key, if conversations with the town go sideways and a dispute ends up in “arbitration or court.”
“What we need to have is a really strong case for the changes,” he said.
Responding to a question posed by Hemmerick, Herring said it was too soon for the council to discuss “strategy” with respect to negotiations — a sentiment echoed by Mackenzie.
“Staff is nowhere near ready to support that discussion,” he said, stressing the goal of the exercise is to make sure the agreements are still “fair and equitable” and determine whether any adjustments are needed.
Councilors did agree Herring, Mackenzie, Ahearn and Steve Micheli, superintendent of water and wastewater, should take the lead in negotiations with the town.
In other business, councilors did endorse the Barre Housing Authority’s request the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development lift a deed restriction on the former Ward Five School — paving the way for its potential donation to Downstreet Housing and Community Development.
The 6-1 vote came over the objection of Councilor Michael Boutin and despite a Belvidere Street resident's request the decision be deferred.
Boutin said he was troubled by the possible transfer of the property from the housing authority, which bought the old neighborhood school from the city for $5,000 in 1997, to Downstreet would facilitate a housing project that would be partially tax exempt.
That wasn’t Martin Prevost’s concern.
Prevost, who once served on the council said he “wasn’t fundamentally opposed” to the project, but was worried it would exacerbate a parking problem in a neighborhood where that is already an issue.
“We’re trying to put 10 pounds of groceries in a 5-pound bag in that neighborhood now,” he said, noting emergency vehicles already have difficulty navigating the narrow streets that are routinely lined with parked cars.
Prevost, who asked the council to defer its decision, was told the project was still in the preliminary pre-development phase, off-street parking was available for the nine apartments being considered, and neighbors would have an opportunity to weigh in when, and if, a formal application is submitted.
