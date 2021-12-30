MONTPELIER — The head of the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District says the district is willing to lease a smaller piece of land instead of buying a larger piece of land as it continues to look for a space for a household hazardous waste facility.
The district had offered $250,000 for a lot in the Wilson Industrial Park in Barre Town. The plan was to build the household hazardous waste facility there and eventually turn the lot into a campus where all of the district’s operations would be located. The district’s offices are currently in Montpelier and it operates a recyclables collection center in the old Times Argus building in Barre City.
But the town decided in June not to sell the lot to the district. Town officials said the town plan would not allow such a facility to be built in the spot it was proposed.
The plan has rules in place for solid waste facilities. One of the rules states such a facility can’t receive a permit from the town if it is to be built within 2,500 feet of a home. There are homes on Bolster Road which would have been near this facility.
Lisa Liotta, the district’s general manager, said Wednesday the district is still looking for a new site. Liotta said the district had been looking to buy about eight acres of land. She said that’s been difficult to find, given the amount of money the district has to spend and its criteria, which include not building in a floodplain and access to power and municipal sewer and water.
She said the district is now looking for a smaller piece of land, about four or five acres, and it is open to considering a long-term lease instead of buying the land.
The district has been awarded $600,000 in grant funding for the project. Liotta said construction costs have increased during the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the district will apply for additional grant funds to cover that cost increase, though she said she didn’t know exactly how much more the district needs.
She said the district will reach out to commercial real estate agents during the approaching month to help find a site. “To see if there’s anything they can do that we haven’t been able to turn up,” Liotta said.
Though the land the district acquires or leases will be smaller, she said the plan still is to turn the space into the district’s campus.
“We very much want to build the facility that we originally envisioned,” she said.
Liotta said those at the district are working to adjust the campus’ footprint to fit in a smaller space.
She said the grant funds have a completion date of May 2023 and, depending on how much longer it takes to find a site, that’s “still very doable.”
