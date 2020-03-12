BARRE – Those unfamiliar with the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District’s Barre-based center for materials that are hard to recycle are encouraged to tour the facility during expanded evening hours next Wednesday.
The Additional Recyclables Collection Center, or ARCC, will be open in the North Main Street building it shares with Dollar General from 4 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday. All are welcome to tour the facilities and those who attend will get free ice cream and other give-aways and first-time users will get $5 off any fees during the three-hour event.
There will be gifts for the first 50 guests, a drawing for a free compost bin and guided tours of the unconventional recycling facility where items ranging for bread bag tags and toothbrushes to light-bulbs and wine bottle corks can be diverted from the landfill.
