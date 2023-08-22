20230823_bta_CVWasteBerlin
The site on Granger Road in Berlin that the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District is eyeing for a location to consolidate its operations.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BERLIN — The “Eco-Depot” could be coming soon to Berlin, as the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District’s years-long search for a location to consolidate its operations, while creating a permanent home for a service it provides intermittently and inefficiently, is now focused on Granger Road.

Armed with a purchase and sales agreement, representatives of the intermunicipal waste district pitched its plans for the centrally located site to a receptive select board Monday night.

