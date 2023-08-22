BERLIN — The “Eco-Depot” could be coming soon to Berlin, as the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District’s years-long search for a location to consolidate its operations, while creating a permanent home for a service it provides intermittently and inefficiently, is now focused on Granger Road.
Armed with a purchase and sales agreement, representatives of the intermunicipal waste district pitched its plans for the centrally located site to a receptive select board Monday night.
The property includes two buildings — one of them a two-bay garage — and just over 3.2 acres of land. Currently being leased by a local crane company and modular home manufacturer, past uses have included a diner and truck stop and, more recently, a methadone clinic.
Dan Casey, the waste district’s general manager, said the property is well-suited for the district’s long-term needs and could provide a short-term solution to a flood-related problem.
Among the properties damaged by last month’s flooding in Barre was the North Main Street building that had housed a Dollar General and the district’s Additional Recyclables Collection Center.
Casey said it isn’t yet clear whether the ARCC will return to its Barre location, and it is now being considered as part of the first phase of redevelopment plans for Granger Road redevelopment plan. That facility, he said, may make the move — at least temporarily — under a lease arrangement before the district acquires the property it has under contract.
“We’ve been eyeing Granger Road for awhile,” Casey said.
That interest predated Casey’s hiring in March. The district board approved the purchase and sales agreement on the same night it agreed to extend an employment contract to Casey and to solicit bids for architectural and engineering work on the property.
Casey said the purchase and sales agreement has since been executed and the district recently retained two firms to assist with permitting the Granger Road site.
Casey said the district’s long-term vision for the property involves co-locating its administrative offices, which are currently on Barre Street in Montpelier and the ARCC, which, until the flood, had been in Barre, with a permanent collection site for household hazardous waste.
The latter has long been the goal of the district, which doesn’t have a permanent collection site and relies on an expensive series of annual collections in its 20 member-towns.
High cost aside, the model isn’t particularly accessible and, the district believes is a poor substitute for a centrally located facility that would provide residents with a year-round option to dispose of household hazardous waste.
Preliminary plans presented to the select board, suggest the household hazardous waste component of the project could be sited in one of the garage’s two bays. Materials would be stored in a pre-engineered modular building that is fire and explosion-proof.
The other garage bay could house the ARCC, which provides district residents with a place to recycle everything from paint and electronics to batteries and fluorescent light bulbs.
Meanwhile, the district is looking to convert the other building — the one that housed the diner and later the methadone clinic — into administrative offices. That would allow for the sale of the building it owns on Barre Street in Montpelier.
The permitting process will take time and the district hopes to have necessary state and local approvals in hand before acquiring the property. Assuming all goes well, renovations could start next year, though Casey said uncertainty surrounding when and if the ARCC could return to Barre, prompted district officials to explore a lease arrangement that would precede the sale and tip its hand with respect to a site search.
“It’s time to get the word out,” he said.
Slowed by the pandemic and derailed by zoning provisions that took a location in Barre Town’s Wilson Industrial Park off the table, the search for a suitable site was revived two years ago and narrowed to Granger Road earlier this year.
The district considered sites in Barre, Barre Town, East Montpelier and Montpelier as part of that process. Not far from Interstate 89 and just off Airport Road, the Granger Road location was viewed as a viable location for the multi-purpose campus envisioned by the district.
It’s one that would resolve the district’s glaring lack of a permanent household hazardous waste collection site and the consolidation of its existing operations.
In addition to permitting, Casey said the district’s to-do list includes reaching out to neighboring property owners and negotiating a “host-town agreement” with the select board. The latter will likely include a payment in lieu of taxes.
