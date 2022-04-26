WASHINGTON — By all accounts Carol Davis is a town treasure, but there are mixed opinions about whether she should continue to serve as town treasurer.
The debate isn’t all about Davis, who has served as Washington’s elected clerk-treasurer since 1983, and easily won another three-year term in a contested race settled by voters on Town Meeting Day.
However, a good bit of it is, and concerns about the town’s uncertain financial footing prompted the Select Board to ask voters for authorization to appoint the town treasurer during last month’s all mail-in election. That article passed, 215-142, on the same day Davis was re-elected clerk-treasurer and delinquent tax collector — a separate office she has held for decades.
Approval of the article prompted a petition that was swiftly signed by 70 registered voters and submitted to the town requesting the issue be reconsidered and setting the stage for next Tuesday’s special election.
Ballots have already been mailed and, as was the case on Town Meeting Day, they were sent to all active registered voters in a town that has been electing Davis as their clerk-treasurer since Ronald Reagan was still in his first term as president.
With ballots out and the deadline for returning them looming, the Select Board held a Monday night informational meeting during which members and several residents defended the recently approved change and at least one suggested it was at best premature.
The latter wasn’t Davis, though she was in the room for a session that included remote participants and turned into an awkward, hour-long dance around what she has and hasn’t done and is or isn’t capable of doing.
Frequently described as “overwhelmed” and “overworked,” Davis didn’t dispute either description and while she stopped just short of endorsing the proposed change when pressed by Rebecca Duranleau, she came pretty close.
Duranleau’s worry was that while others were attributing statements to Davis as justification for a change, the Town Meeting Day result might be reversed by those who believed Davis’ words were being twisted.
“There are people who are voting against this because they don’t think you want the help,” Duranleau told Davis. “Maybe, instead of everybody else speaking for you, maybe it’s time for you to … say what you want.”
Duranleau’s prodding didn’t produce a clear-cut answer from Davis who said she had “mixed feelings” about the change, while acknowledging her duties had become harder, the 18-month budget approved by voters in 2020 was a challenge, and she is tired and working too much.
Just when it sounded like Davis would encourage voters to support the ballot initiative she swerved.
“The voters feel like they had a right taken away from them,” she said. “They (think they) should be able to vote on town officers and not have them appointed.”
Duranleau tried again.
“Do you want to continue doing the books being the treasurer?” she asked. “Do you want to do it? Can you?”
Davis responded by noting she doesn’t plan to run for another three-year term, was embarrassed by the latest edition of the town report and has come to “feel like a failure.”
And that’s when Davis came as close as she would to suggesting she would welcome being relieved of the treasurer’s responsibilities.
“Even if I had everything on a (computer) program I don’t know that I could keep up,” she said. “It’s a lot. It really is.”
That was about halfway through an informational meeting that saw Select Board Chair Nick Bresette acknowledge Davis’s contribution to the community, but express concern that the town was flying blind financially and recently needed to retain the services of an accounting firm in an effort to straighten out the books.
“We don’t believe anything illegal or nefarious is being done,” Bresette stressed, suggesting everyone — the board, the town and Davis would be better served if the treasurer’s position was appointed.
Resident Sheila Duranleau agreed, suggesting serving as clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector was too much for one person and the results were starting to show.
“I don’t feel like we have credible financial information about the health of this town and as a taxpayer I think it is not unreasonable for me to be concerned about that,” she said.
Brooke Paige, who circulated the petition that forced the pending re-vote, said he was troubled by the lack of transparency involving the initial ballot question he argued “put the cart before the horse.”
Paige said voters should have been asked whether to separate the clerk-treasurer’s position into two elected offices before determining whether to authorize the Select Board to appoint one of them.
That never happened and Paige said Davis had been unfairly blamed for everything from muddy roads to shoddy bookkeeping.
“Carol (Davis) has been overwhelmed because she’s been given a stone chisel and a slate to do modern accounting work,” he said, adding: “There’s lots of blame to go around here.”
Bresette pushed back, noting the town isn’t buying gravel to tend to roads because it recently learned it has $135,000 in the checking account and a $325,000 bill from the Echo Valley Community School District.
“We didn’t have the money,” he said.
Bresette went on to note that the board budgeted $1,500 to purchase a computer and accounting software for Davis and offered to cover the cost of classes if she needed them.
“She (Davis) was provided the resources, but we didn’t make the phone calls for her,” he said.
Bresette also rejected Paige’s contention that the work now being performed by Sullivan & Powers would enable Davis to pick up where the accounting firm leaves off.
“We’re saying the town clerk-treasurer position is too much for one person,” he said, favoring the model in neighboring Orange, where the clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector are all separate positions.
All three are also appointed, though Bresette said the board’s interest at this point is to appoint a town treasurer so it can get reliable financial information on a regular basis.
Bresette said the status quo was unacceptable.
“If it continues you’re probably going to have to vote in a whole new Select Board,” he said.
Resident Peter Carbee said the statement was counterproductive.
“As a voter, I don’t like threats,” he said.
Bresette apologized for the “poor choice of words,” that he said reflected frustration about trying to navigate finances, while taking heat for roads that aren’t being fixed and for trying to oust Davis.
“It eats on us,” he said.
Resident Danielle Foster said it is important for voters to understand Davis would remain in her roles as town clerk and delinquent tax collector, while shedding her duties as treasurer if the Town Meeting Day decision is affirmed.
“That hasn’t been super clear,” she said.
Bresette said that is the plan, though he dodged the question when asked by Paige whether asking voters for authority to appoint the town clerk was a future consideration.
