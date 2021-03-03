The expanded use of Australian ballot voting in Washington yielded some lopsided Town Meeting Day results on Tuesday.
Contested elections aside none of the votes were close to close.
The closest was voters’ lopsided approval of the town’s first-ever fiscal year budget. The $932,124 spending plan, which will require raising $702,106 in property taxes, passed more 211-91.
The two-to-one margin was a nail-biter compared to most other articles approved by voters.
The $58,375 budget for Calef Memorial Library passed, 235-71, the $82,322 budget for the local volunteer fire department passed, 283-21, and a $5,000 appropriation for the care of the town’s old cemeteries passed, 300-8.
Ballots were sent to all of the towns registered voters and they settled a pair of contested elections.
Town Clerk Carol Davis was easily reelected as the town’s delinquent tax collector and Dominique Lafond won a closer contest for a three-year seat on the Echo Valley School Board.
Davis defeated Ellen Blanchard, 229-94, to win another one-year term as delinquent tax collector and Lafond beat Peter Carbee, 177-109, to fill the School Board seat that had been held by Jennifer Trombly. Trombly chose not to run for reelection this year.
