WASHINGTON — Carol Davis’ dual role as Washington’s elected town clerk and treasurer won’t be abbreviated after voters this week reversed their Town Meeting Day decision authorizing the Select Board to appoint a town treasurer.
What seemed like a good idea to voters who approved the measure 215-142 on the first Tuesday in March was narrowly undone during a petition-driven special election on the first Tuesday in May.
Asked the identical question, a somewhat smaller pool of voters who participated in the mostly mail-in election, delivered a different result. According to Davis, they narrowly rejected the only item on the ballot, 148-134.
The 14-vote margin was close, and it gets even closer when you factor in the state law that governs reconsideration votes like the one resident Brooke Paige forced on the strength of a petition circulated and signed by 70 registered voters and swiftly filed a week after the Town Meeting Day elections.
In pertinent part the law requires the number of votes cast in favor of overturning the results of an Australian ballot vote must exceed “two-thirds of the number of votes cast for the prevailing side at the original meeting.”
The prevailing side on Town Meeting Day was backed by 215 voters, so at least 144 voters needed to vote the other way on a day when 148 did.
That was just enough to abort the Select Board’s stalled plan to appoint a town treasurer and block any change to an elected office Davis has held without interruption since 1983.
In an ironic twist, Davis was re-elected to another three-year term as clerk and treasurer in a contested race she won on the same day voters approved the ballot measure authorizing the shift to an appointed treasurer. She was also reelected to the separate office of delinquent tax collector in a separate contested race that day.
Concern that Davis was “overwhelmed,” “overworked” and unable to provide the Select Board with reliable financial information on a regular basis prompted the proposed change that passed before it failed.
The ball is now in the Select Board’s court, though it isn’t clear what their options are now that a change Chair Nick Bresette said was needed is suddenly off the table.
During an informational meeting last week, Bresette openly suggested if the Town Meeting Day vote was overturned the three-member board might resign.
That sounded like a “threat” to resident Peter Carbee, who suggested that tactic might turn off voters.
Bresette apologized and the board hasn’t met since. It will at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Clerk’s Office, though an agenda for the meeting hasn’t yet been prepared.
While board members have been careful not to suggest Davis has done anything wrong, they have indicated they have been flying blind financially and recently needed to retain the services of an accounting firm to straighten out the books.
Bresette pitched the ballot item as an attempt to ease Davis’ too-heavy workload, while providing the board with information it needs to run the town.
Paige, whose petition forced the re-vote, argued the board was getting ahead of itself. He said Washington voters should first be asked whether they are interested in making the clerk-treasurer’s position two elected offices instead of one. That never happened, but should have before voters were asked to shift to an appointed treasurer.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
