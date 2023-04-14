MONTPELIER – Washington County's newly elected sheriff, Marc Poulin, recently completed the 119th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Poulin was nominated to join 24 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership within the sheriff’s office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.
The course, which is designed for first-term, elected sheriffs from large, medium and small departments. Poulin, who has been a police officer for about 18 years, succeeded longtime sheriff Sam Hill, who did not seek a new term.
Addison County Sheriff Mike Elmore; Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow; and Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer also attended the session March 20-24. Poulin, Elmore and Palmer are among eight newly elected sheriffs in Vermont's 14 counties. The other five new Vermont sheriffs will have a chance to attend the institute in the future.
Harlow, who was one of three women attending the course, was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to fill a vacancy in January 2020, but was elected for the first time to a full four-year term in November. She did not attend earlier due to COVID.
The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact their office.
The institute was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to the needs by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the multifaceted office. The NSI has gone through many iterations and locations throughout its history before being currently held at the FBI Academy.
The NSI currently has two courses of study — the NSI Leadership Development course which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in the office and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs.
It also has the NSI Jail Administration course, which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility.
