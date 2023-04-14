Marc Poulin
 By ERIC BLAISDELL/Staff Writer

MONTPELIER – Washington County's newly elected sheriff, Marc Poulin, recently completed the 119th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Poulin was nominated to join 24 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership within the sheriff’s office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.

