EAST MONTPELIER — A sobering forecast from a departing member of the Vermont School Boards Association wasn’t news to members of the Washington Central School Board, which just doubled down on its pre-Town Meeting Day pledge to consider structural changes to the pre-K-12 school system.
In one of his last acts as the VSBA’s director of board services, Phil Gore teed up the board’s Wednesday night conversation about a soon-to-start strategic planning process as a scheduled debrief on its just-passed budget was nearing an end.
“There is a fiscal cliff coming for virtually every school district in the country (and) certainly every single school district in Vermont,” said Gore, who is readying to move from Middlesex to Idaho.
With a one-time infusion of pandemic-related federal funding about to evaporate, costs climbing everywhere, staff hard to find and enrollment dropping in districts across the state, Gore said the headwinds facing Vermont school officials are significant.
“It concerns me, as I move away, that I’m not hearing school systems and the public being engaged in the reality,” he said. “We think things are ‘tight’ or ‘tough,’ but they are going to be much more difficult.”
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet insisted that isn’t lost on the Washington Central board, which openly discussed the many challenges that lie ahead, even as it debated a budget some feared would test taxpayers’ tolerance while deferring recommended changes to the six-school system.
In a tactical move, a majority agreed was needed to buy time for complicated conversations involving the future of the district, the board asked for and received the money needed to maintain the status quo for another year.
Eno-Van Fleet said it wasn’t an open-ended commitment made by a board in denial.
“I think this board is very clear-eyed,” he told Gore. “We had disagreements about what we should spend this year, but I think there is absolutely consensus that the next 12 months are about ‘What does this district look like?’ ‘Where do children go to school?’ and ‘Where do the people who provide services … work?’”
“That’s what the strategic planning process is going to be all about,” Eno-Van Fleet added. “We are all about that, and we telegraphed that to the community as clearly as we can, even as we were making the decision to support the higher budget this year.”
Where the strategic planning process may lead when it wraps up early next year is anyone’s guess, but on a night when board members used words like “high stakes” to describe its importance, Eno-Van Fleet said the board was all in.
“I think everybody here is willing to do the work and is willing to talk about closing schools, consolidating schools, consolidating programs, … reducing the headcount of the staff,” he said. “Those are all things that have to be on the table. We’ve been explicit about that.”
Responding to apprehension expressed by School Director Joshua Sevitts, Eno-Van Fleet drew a distinction between exploring alternatives and being willing to actually implement them, when and if they are proposed.
“Whether we all agree? That’s absolutely a different story,” he acknowledged.
When talk eventually turned to the strategic planning process, board members generally agreed the consultant-led effort would inform, but not dictate their simultaneous conversation about how best to serve students in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester. That’s a discussion that is expected to focus on the structure of a system that currently operates five disparately sized pre-K-6 elementary schools that all feed U-32 Middle and High School.
Superintendent Meagan Roy told board members, the restructuring conversation may span multiple budget cycles, but, as Gore suggested, fiscal challenges are imminent.
“I think we are going to run, financially, headlong into realities that make us make quick decisions,” she said.
Board members didn’t relish that possibility, given the emotional backlash provoked by a couple of modest changes proposed by administrators in an effort to limit the increase in the budget.
The proposal, which would have shifted two grades from Doty Memorial School in Worcester to Rumney Memorial School in neighboring Middlesex in addition to some staffing adjustments, was abandoned during budget deliberations.
“We don’t want to do that again,” School Director Chris McVeigh said.
Roy said she hoped the parallel processes would create a shared agreement on what district residents want for students and how to create a sustainable system for achieving those objectives.
In a state that is littered with examples of failed attempts at restructuring school districts, Roy stressed the importance of a strategic planning process that she hoped would produce community consensus about “what we want for kids.”
Based on the “too rushed” and “too random” reaction to the “small-scale restructuring” proposed and rejected during the latest budget cycle, Roy said engaging the community is necessary, and could provide the justification for whatever changes the board might propose.
The board has hired a consultant — Great Schools Partnership — to pilot the process, and just appointed three members (Flor Diaz-Smith, Kari Bradley and Eric Andersen) to serve on a broad-based steering committee that will design the community engagement piece.
Diaz-Smith, who was reelected chair of the board Wednesday night, and Bradley, who was reelected vice chair, spoke about the importance of the work that will occur in coming months.
Diaz-Smith agreeing on “what’s best for kids” would help the board make changes consistent with that vision, while Bradley said a “credible process” was both necessary and worth the wait.
“As much as I would like to move forward as quickly as possible ... the most important thing is we do it right,” he said.
Board members noted there would likely be overlap between two separate, but related conversations and predicted the end results — whatever they are — would leave some unhappy.
School Director Ursula Stanley was one of them.
Stanley said she feared options proposed by administrators in an effort to redeploy the district’s resources to provide the education people want for its children would not be universally well-received.
“There are going to be people who are going to be angry and don’t like them,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what we say or do, there are going to be people who aren’t happy, who find it difficult to change.”
Roy said that’s why she believes the planning process — one that will produce a shared vision of the district and a shared understanding of the challenges it faces — is so important.
“It’s been tricky in Vermont to have this just be about ‘structure,’” she said.
While Roy acknowledged some ideas are “swirling already,” there are now specific proposals, plenty of options and the board would have the final say. Phasing, she said, is a possibility.
“It is possible, once the board is coalescing around some conceptual models or a conceptual model, to get to that model over time that includes some budget savings year to year without jumping fully into a restructure,” she said.
The next step will be to round out a steering committee, on which every community and various stakeholder groups — from students and teachers to taxpayers — will be represented. That group will work with Great Schools Partnership on developing a process for community engagement.
