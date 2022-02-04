EAST MONTPELIER — Town meeting historically has been a bigger deal in some towns in the Washington Central Unified Union School District than it has been in others, but for the second straight year, all five communities have taken a pandemic-related pass on participatory democracy.
That means voters in Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, Worcester and, to a lesser extent Berlin, won’t be getting together to take care of town business on March 1, and many — if not most — will be voting by mail.
A blizzard of ballots will start being mailed next week with four of the five towns following the lead of the school district, and agreeing to send municipal ballots to all active registered voters. (Berlin is the exception. School ballots will automatically be mailed to voters in that town, but the municipal version will be available on request or at the polls on Town Meeting Day.)
School ballotsNone of the towns in Washington Central and beyond will be automatically mailing a separate ballot asking voters to create a new school district to run the barre-based Central Vermont Career Center.
Voters who opt to vote early in Berlin will get the career center ballot, but voters in the other four towns will have to remember to ask for a ballot many won’t know they didn’t get because they’ve never seen it before.
Voters across the five-town district will all be mailed school ballots that will provide them with the opportunity to weigh in on the Washington Central School Board’s $36.2 million school budget request. The proposal calls for spending nearly $1.2 million — an increase of nearly 3.4% — on the operation of the pre-K-12 district, which is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School than voters collectively approved a year ago..
Though there are no contested races for seats on the school board, voters in all five towns will have a voice in who represents their community, as well as the other four.
This year, they also will collectively decide whether to convey 3.8 acres of undeveloped land to the town of Berlin to accommodate its “new town center” initiative. The land, which is located near the Berlin Mall’s entrance off Route 62, is part of the property upon which Berlin Elementary School was built several decades ago. Washington Central inherited that school, along with the property, as part of a state-mandated merger in 2019, and town officials in Berlin say the sliver of land is needed to advance plans to replace the mall’s entrance with a new town road that will access a housing development in the process of being permitted. Most of the 3.8 acres would be retained as a future location for a municipal building.
The school ballots will be mailed to all voters, as will town ballots in the four communities that before last year took care of most municipal business on the floor of more traditional town meetings. Berlin’s two-year-old plan to move its watered-down town meeting to the Saturday before Town Meeting Day has been shelved again and voters there who are used to considering all money matters by Australian ballot have received postcards reminding them that absentee ballots are available on request.
What’s on those ballots varies somewhat from town to town, but the questions are now fixed, the ballots have been ordered, and must either be mailed, or available, by this coming Wednesday.
BerlinTown Meeting Day will be something of a missed opportunity in Berlin, where the Select Board had hoped to spark a robust floor discussion about the future of the volunteer fire department, while proposing a charter change that would have paved the way for imposition of local option taxes.
The decision to cancel town meeting has pushed the fire department discussion to the back burner, and a missed deadline has postponed a local option tax proposal at least until August, possibly November, and maybe even next March depending on the decision of the five-member board that, come March 2, will have two new members.
With Chairman Justin Lawrence and Selectman John Quinn III stepping down, voters will settle a three-way race to fill those two one-year seats. The field includes Carl Parton, former chair of the Berlin School Board; Bill Wolfe, the town’s former police chief; and Deputy Fire Chief Joe Staab.
Those elections aside, the current Select Board is asking voters to approve a $3.8 million budget to finance the day-to-day operations of the town and the maintenance of local highways. The municipal spending plan reflects an increase of just over $109,000, or roughly 2.9%. An earlier version of the budget reflected a 4.1% spending increase, before a decision to pare $45,000 from the town’s $250,000 capital budget in what was described as a nod to taxpayers.
The big increase — more than 28% — is reflected in a special ballot item that asks voters to approve $365,276 for the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department for the fiscal year that starts July 1. That’s $80,197 more than the $285,197 voters approved for the department last March and some of the money — roughly $25,000 — would cover the cost of a pair of two-man shifts working four hours a day on Saturdays and Sundays. Another $10,000 would boost money available for firefighter stipends from $20,000 to $30,000.
The increase comes at a time when the autonomous department is weighing the possibility of establishing a closer relationship with the town — an item local officials had hoped to discuss on the floor of town meeting this year.
Berlin voters also will be asked to separately approve more than 20 special funding requests that range from a low of $300 for Good Beginnings of Central Vermont to a high of $35,188 for the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Unlike its Washington Central counterparts, all of those funding requests — like the municipal and school budgets — have been voted by Australian ballot in Berlin for many years. Other questions, like the Capital City Grange’s renewed request of a one-year tax exemption, have been considered during Berlin’s town meeting. That one-year request has again been added to the ballot this year.
Due to the pandemic, a virtual pre-town meeting will be held Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The link will be posted on the town’s website — berlinvt.org — and residents with questions are encouraged to attend.
Polls will be open at the municipal office building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1.
CalaisCalais voters, who have historically conducted most town business on the floor of a traditional town meeting, are facing an unusually busy ballot this year. Way busier than last year, when the pandemic prompted the Select Board to cancel town meeting for the first time in forever.
Part of the reason involve the inclusion of six separate articles that go a long way toward explaining why the $1.48 million budget proposed by the Select Board calls for spending about $230,000 less than the $1.71 million voters approved a year ago — a 13.4% reduction.
The municipal budget has historically included line items to cover money — more than $255,000 this fiscal year — Calais pays to volunteer fire departments in East Montpelier and Woodbury. This year, that money isn’t included in the budget, it is on the ballot instead.
There are three articles asking voters to approve funding for emergency services provided by the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department and a third to help that department finance the planned acquisition of a new fire engine.
One article asks voters to approve $62,857 to pay the East Montpelier department for fire coverage it provides to Calais; and another requests an additional $121,083 for ambulance services. Voters also will be asked to authorize the town to borrow up to $66,667 to help pay for the new fire truck.
Three other ballot items reflect annual appropriations to the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department — $35,370 for the service it provides, an additional $17,850 contribution to its truck replacement fund and $31,000 to its capital replacement fund.
In addition to those six articles, voters also will be asked to approve five requests for five-year tax exemptions involving properties owner by the Maple Corner Community Center, the Calais Community Recreation Association, the Aldrich Memorial Association, the Adamant Community Club, and the Adamant Co-op Inc.
Voters will be asked to approve a single article that includes $28,444 for 28 separate special funding requests, ranging from a low of $100 for Green Up Vermont to a high of $4,950 for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. That all-or-nothing article doesn’t include the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s request for $29,898, or a pair of separately warned cemetery-related appropriations. Voters will be asked to approve $42,500 to maintain and operate local cemeteries and an additional $20,000 to replace fencing at Robinson and Old West Church cemeteries.
The Select Board is looking to take voters’ pulses on whether the town should provide notice to residents when “sources of radiation, such as, but not limited to, that generated by cell towers/transmitters, WiFi tower transmitters and 5G antennas, are being proposed for licensing and installation within the town limits?”
All of those questions would normally be discussed and decided on the floor of town meeting in Calais, but won’t be again this year. Instead, voters will again use the Australian ballot to make those decisions.
There are a couple of contested elections in Calais, including one for the two-year Select Board seat currently held by John Brabant. A long-time board member, Brabant is being challenged by Jonathan Fitch and Tina Golon.
An online public informational hearing will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. The Zoom link will be posted on the town’s website — calaisvermont.gov — and an in-person option will be available to those who need it at the Calais Town Hall.
Municipal and school ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 at Calais Elementary School.
East MontpelierA $2 million municipal budget request and a proposal to help purchase a new fire truck, are among the questions East Montpelier voters will be answer during another year without town meeting.
Though some on the Select Board were tempted to propose the abolition of the town’s elected listers and auditors, they ultimately decided against proposing what some suggested were controversial changes that warranted discussion when the town returns to a traditional town meeting.
The $2 million budget proposed by the board calls for spending about $73,000 more than the $1.9 million proposal voters approved last year, an increase of roughly 3.8%.
The board also is asking voters for permission to use $133,333 from the town’s capital reserve fund to fund the local share of a fire truck the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department plans to purchase.
With the exception of the article calling for the appointment of a first constable, this year’s ballot is fairly standard. It includes a mix of funding requests — some that will be voted separately, others collectively and none on the floor of town meeting.
Some of the more notable separately warned articles include: $46,764 for the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier; $12,000 for the East Montpelier Signpost; and $9,000 for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center.
Other separately warned requests include: Rural Community Transportation ($7,834); Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice ($6,500); the Twin Valley Senior Center ($5,000); the Four Corners Schoolhouse Association ($4,400); East Montpelier Trails Inc. ($4,000); and Green Mountain Transit ($1,499).
There is a package of requests from three dozen organizations that totals $23,666. Those request range from a low of $150 for Downstreet Housing and Community Development to a high of $2,500 for East Montpelier Community Connections.
There are no contested races in East Montpelier this year. Absentee ballots will automatically be mailed to all active registered voters.
A virtual forum will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. to walk through the municipal ballot items. The link will be posted on the town’s website — eastmontpeliervt.org — and those with questions are encouraged to attend.
Polls will be open at East Montpelier Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1, though voters are encouraged to cast ballots by mail.
MiddlesexMiddlesex voters will be asked on Town Meeting Day to approve a municipal budget that includes a higher-than-usual spending increase, and decide how they feel about marijuana being sold and grown in their community.
Though the select board had been flirting in recent weeks with a budget that reflected a 10% tax increase, they managed to whittle that number to 8.7%.
Recent and proposed salary adjustments are responsible for a good chunk of the $120,000 spending increase reflected in the $1.4 million budget that will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
In addition to the budget, voters will be separately asked whether they are interested in allowing cannabis retailers in town, and how they feel about a commercial growing operation. Board members could have bundled the two questions in one, but opted to give voters a chance to consider each.
Voters also will be asked to approve the “Enhanced Energy Plan” as an appendix to the previously adopted town plan and consider a host of special spending requests.
Three of the more notable separately warned requests involve organizations in neighboring communities. The Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier is asking for $32,022; the Waterbury Senior Center is requesting $7,500; and the Montpelier Senior Activity Center is on the ballot for $7,000.
Other separately warned requests include: Middlesex Conservation Fund ($5,000); Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice ($4050); Community Connections ($3,000); North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier ($2,000); Girls/Boyz First Mentoring ($1,500); and Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation ($600).
Like East Montpelier, there are no contested races in Middlesex this year. Absentee ballots — both town and school — will automatically be mailed to all active registered voters.
The select board will host a virtual informational meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. The Zoom link is posted on the town’s website — middlesexvermont.org — and residents are encouraged to attend.
Polls will be open at Middlesex Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1, though voters are urged to cast ballots by mail.
WorcesterWhen it comes to Town Meeting Day ballots, the one in Worcester is shorter than the other Washington Central communities, but it provides voters with the chance to do what they would have done on the floor of town meeting if there were one this year.
Voters will pass judgment on the $788,777 budget proposed by the select board without discussion or debate. The budget calls for spending roughly $51,000 more than the $737,396 proposal approved last March, an increase of just under 7%.
They will be asked to authorize the board to appoint the town treasurer. That elected position has been held by Katie Winkeljohn since 2015. Winkeljohn has served as town clerk and town treasurer for the last seven years, but is only running for treasurer this year as part of the proposed transition.
Worcester’s ballot includes Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s request for $17,352 in funding this year, as well as $10,450 in jointly warned requests from area organizations.
There will be some transition, but there are no contested races in Worcester this year. Absentee ballots will automatically be mailed to all active registered voters.
The select board will host a virtual informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21. The link will be posted on the town’s website — www.worcestervt.org — and residents are encouraged to attend.
Polls will be open at Worcester Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1, though voters are urged to cast ballots by mail.
