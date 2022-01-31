EAST MONTPELIER — Both are finalists elsewhere, but the search for the next superintendent of the Washington Central Unified Union School District has been narrowed to a pair of veteran school administrators who are scheduled to participate in virtual forums Wednesday afternoon immediately followed by back-to-back interviews with the school board.
Before the night is over, it is conceivable the board could make a selection and entirely possible the choice could make itself.
Perhaps the most likely scenario — one that already has School Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith penciling in special board meetings for Thursday or Friday — is somewhat less certain. It may hinge on how the finalists — Springfield Superintendent Zachary McLaughlin and Meagan Roy, director of student support services in the Champlain Valley School District — like their chances of landing the same job in the nearby Harwood Union Unified School District.
McLaughlin, who is Vermont’s reigning “superintendent of the year,” and Roy, who is a few years removed from earning her own “of the year” award from her peers — are among three finalists to replace retiring Superintendent Brigid Nease in the six-town district anchored by Harwood Union High School.
By the time McLaughlin and Roy tour Washington Central’s six schools, participate in virtual forums and sit for interviews, they already will have gone through a similar process in Harwood earlier in the week.
Welcome to the superintendent sweepstakes — an unpredictable game where the candidate pool is shallow, the certifications and skill sets possessed by McLaughlin and Roy are coveted, and the timing is tricky.
Though the Harwood board will interview its finalists first, the earliest it is scheduled to discuss making a job offer is during a meeting set for 6 p.m. on Thursday. If either McLaughlin, Roy or both decide they want to see how that search — which includes a third out-of-state candidate — plays out, one or both of them might not be ready to accept the Washington Central job Wednesday night.
While Diaz-Smith wouldn’t rule out a Wednesday night decision, she said she expects the decision might be made later in the week.
Diaz-Smith said she personally likes the board’s choices following a consultant-led search that attracted six applicants, four of whom were interviewed remotely by a broad-based committee that unanimously voted last week to recommend McLaughlin and Roy to the board.
“I think we would be well-served by either of them,” Diaz-Smith, suggesting the Washington Central board was “super lucky” to be in a position to hire either McLaughlin or Roy.
“For now, we have two super-qualified, student-centered candidates and we’re hoping we can make Washington Central their home,” she said.
A former social studies teacher, McLaughlin has served as Springfield’s superintendent since 2013 and as an administrator in that district since 2010. In less than three years time he worked his way up from assistant principal to curriculum director to assistant superintendent to superintendent — a job for which he was honored as “superintendent of the year” last year.
Roy’s resume doesn’t include service as superintendent, but she is a veteran administrator, who has served as director of student support services in the Champlain Valley School District, and its predecessor the Chittenden South Supervisory Union — since 2011. In 2015 she was honored by her peers as the “special education director of the year.”
Roy previously spent nine years working in administrative roles for the Milton Town School District.
Diaz-Smith said both finalists have impressive credentials and would be a “good fit” in a district that includes pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School.
Jennifer Miller-Arsenault has been serving as acting superintendent since before Bryan Olkowski resigned from that position last September.
Olkowski was one of two finalists recommended to the board during a similar search process two years ago. The other finalist withdrew before a scheduled interview with the board and Olkowski was hired. A little more than a year and a resounding “no confidence” vote from the district’s unionized educators later, Olkowski was relieved of his duties and a short time later agreed to resign effective Sept. 1, 2021. Under the terms of that agreement, Olkowski was paid the money — roughly $136,000 — he would have been due during the second year of a contract that would have expired June 30.
Miller-Arsenault, who has been serving as acting superintendent for the past six months, plans to return to her previous role as the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment when whoever is hired to take over as superintendent starts work on July 1.
Both finalists for the job will host 45-minute Zoom forums — one at 3:30 p.m. and another at 4:45 p.m. — on Wednesday. The link is posted on wcsu32.org — the district’s web page, along with a brief letter outlining the search process from Diaz-Smith.
Following the forums the board plans to meet privately with each finalists during separate hour-long interviews that will be conducted, one after the other, at U-32. After the interviews, Diaz-Smith said board members would determine whether a separate special meeting was necessary before making any decisions.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
