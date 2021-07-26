EAST MONTPELIER – The Washington Central School Board placed embattled Superintendent Bryan Olkowski on paid administrative leave for up to 30 days following an hour-long executive session Monday morning.
The decision to relieve Olkowski of his duties comes weeks into the start of his second year on the job and on the heels of a relentless and sometimes public pounding he has taken since unionized educators in the five-town, six-school district first challenged his leadership in May.
It isn’t clear whether the union’s overwhelming vote of “no confidence” in Olkowski, or the public tongue lashings that has ensued, played a role in the board’s near-unanimous decision, but they probably didn’t help.
During a special session called for 8 a.m. the board met behind closed doors with attorney Scott Cameron. The moment after they emerged, members present voted, 10-1, to immediately place him on paid leave for up to 30 days with the understanding they will “reassess” his “status” during that time.
School Director Scott Thompson voted against the motion.
Thompson also cast the lone dissent in a follow up motion to designate Curriculum Coordinator Jennifer Miller-Arsenault to serve as acting superintendent while Olkowski remains on paid administrative leave.
A third motion — one authorizing Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith to contact Olkowski, advise him of the decision and the board’s expectations of him while he is on paid leave — was unanimously approved before members adjourned.
Attempts to reach Olkowski for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.
Diaz-Smith said there wasn’t much she could say.
“I can’t share anything at this point,” she said, confirming the substance of the motions and offering to share a copy of a memo that was sent to district staff members after the special board meeting.
“At this point the board has no further comment,” she said, paraphrasing the penultimate sentence of a brief memo that only had four.
The first confirmed the board’s decision to “… relieve … Olkowski of his responsibilities at this time and to place him on paid administrative leave status for a period of up to … 30 days beginning today.”
The second indicated the board’s plan to “reassess” Olkowski’s status on or before the end of the 30-day leave period.
The third relayed the board’s decision not to make any additional comment at this time.
And the fourth announced Miller-Arsenault would be serving as “acting superintendent” while Olkowski is on leave.
The board’s decision effectively takes Olkowski out of the process of planning for a school year that is scheduled to start for teachers on Aug. 19 and for students on Aug. 26. Barring modification by the board, the latter would be the day Olkowski would be slated to return following the 30-day leave.
Olkowski endured an unusually harsh critique from teachers for what they characterized as an autocratic leadership style that was at odds with what one described as the “collaborative, equity-based culture” of Washington Central.
Olkowski has taken hits for a perceived lack of transparency, for what some maintain are poor communication skills and questionable decision-making.
Some of Olkowski’s pandemic-related decisions have been publicly questioned, as has the commissioning of a recently completed curriculum management review, and staffing adjustments.
Some of those decisions were sanctioned by the board. The curriculum management review was one of them. So was a controversial decision to reduce two positions — one an art teacher the other a music instructor — at Berlin Elementary School, while reassigning a portion of the music position to split time between elementary schools in Berlin and Calais.
The staffing decision precipitated the “no confidence” vote and divided board members who recalled their role in that process very differently.
Board members discussed Olkowski’s first annual evaluation in executive session last month, but took no action at the time.
The board had planned to take July off and had instructed Olkowski to come to next month’s meeting with a plan for soliciting input from various stakeholders on the curriculum management review.
All that has changed based on Monday’s special meeting.
If Olkowski attends the board’s Aug. 11 meeting, it will be as a visitor. The sidelined superintendent won’t be making any presentations as board members assess his future with the district.
Olkowski, who participated in the board’s June 23 meeting and received a rousing round of applause from those attending graduation at U-32 Middle High School on June 19, has sought to strike a conciliatory tone in the wake of a “no confidence” vote he acknowledged at the time warranted some self reflection.
Olkowski’s evaluation has been the subject of a series of executive sessions, including one held days after the union announced it had lost confidence in Olkowski. Following that virtual closed-door meeting Diaz-Smith read a prepared statement.
“… It is the board’s responsibility to evaluate our superintendent’s work performance,” Diaz-Smith said at the time. “We have been developing an evidence-based performance evaluation process over this past year and the board has been pleased with our understanding of our superintendent’s performance.
“We will continue to improve our evaluation process including gathering input from different stakeholder groups,” she added. “The board is deeply appreciative of our superintendent and all Washington Central employees for their good work and dedication over this challenging year.”
