EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central Unified Union School District is struggling to find someone to replace veteran Business Manager Lori Bibeau when she retires on June 30 and has just learned another top tier administrator is leaving.
While Bibeau announced her plans to call it a career nearly a year ago, the search for her successor hasn’t gone according to script and, Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said Monday, a recruiting firm from Burlington has been hired to see if it has better luck.
Olkowski said two other administrative searches are nearing pivotal points, but confirmed a third will soon have to be launched based on Special Services Director Kelly Bushey’s freshly tendered resignation.
Bushey was hired as special services director of what was then the Washington Central Supervisory Union in 2010. In a letter of resignation Bushey provided to Olkowski and copied to School Board Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith on Friday, she announced her decision to resign.
Diaz-Smith acknowledged receipt of Bushey’s letter of resignation on Monday, but deferred comment to Olkowski.
Olkowski said Monday he had a brief, but “pleasant conversation” with Bushey, who was “moving on to pursue another opportunity.”
Olkowski said he was uncomfortable discussing the matter in more detail before briefing the School Board, but said Bushey was “leaving on good terms” at the end of the school year.
Attempts to reach Bushey were unsuccessful. Like Olkowski and the rest of the five-town, six-school district, she is on vacation this week.
While Bushey’s looming departure will require launching a search for her replacement, Olkowski acknowledged finding a successor for Bibeau has been challenging.
Despite ample notice of Bibeau’s plans to retire from the business administrator’s position she has held since 1994, Olkowski said two attempts at a conventional search yielded underwhelming results.
“We’re trying to get the best candidate to do the job,” he said, stressing the importance of the position to maintaining the district’s financial stability.
The initial search launched earlier this year attracted only seven applicants and Olkowski said some didn’t meet the minimum qualifications. Others did and two — one from out of state and the other from Vermont — advanced to a second round of interviews. Olkowski said the out-of-state candidate made it to the next round, toured the district on March 12, was offered the job and “respectfully declined.”
The position was promptly re-posted, but plans for a March 30 meeting of the search committee were canceled when only one person applied and they didn’t meet the minimum requirements.
With the hiring window closing and the traditional search process attracting first a shallow pool of candidates and then essentially no candidates at all, Olkowski said the decision was made to retain a recruiting firm in hopes of pitching the position to a broader pool of job seekers who possess the background, knowledge and skill set the district is looking for even if they don’t have a background in education.
Olkowski said Bibeau didn’t when she was hired and that experiment weathered well over the past 27 years.
Still, there is a sense of urgency and the district is exploring internal and other “interim” options if the search extends beyond June 30.
“I’m not getting nervous yet, but I want to be ready,” said Olkowski, who had hoped to bring Bibeau’s replacement on board before she retires to ensure a seamless transition.
That may still happen, but there isn’t any guarantee and no interest in settling for a candidate who isn’t up to the job.
Diaz-Smith said she supported the decision to hire a recruiting firm given the importance of the business administrator’s position and believed it would give the district an opportunity to prioritize its interest in seeking to pull from a diverse, but qualified, applicant pool.
With the hunt for a new business administrator now in outside hands, two other administrative searches are well underway.
One is for the technology coordinator’s position that Keith MacMartin left last fall to take a job in the private sector. The position has been filled on an interim basis by Delaware consultant Jim Garrity.
Olkowski said a search committee is preparing for a second round of interviews and he expects a finalist will be recommended for his consideration next week.
The other administrative search involves the recently created facilities director position. Olkowski said that position attracted significant interviews and a separate search committee conducted interviews on Monday and was scheduled to resume today.
