EAST MONTPELIER — How much is still an open question, but education tax rates will go up in all of the Washington Central Unified Union School District’s five towns.
Even if the Legislature agrees to use the entire education surplus to buy down tax rates this year — literally a $64 million question that won’t be answered until after voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester decide the fate of a budget their school board is wrestling with — the rates are going up.
Best-case projections presume lawmakers will dump the entire surplus into the education funding formula for the coming year and that is reflected in fresh estimates provided to the school board Wednesday night.
Board members were presented with two alternatives they requested during a three-hour session that ended with some advocating for a third.
All three contemplate strategic cuts — some deeper than others — that were criticized during another virtual wave of public comment.
A mix of staff members, parents and some students weighed in — all questioning one or more of the cuts, and several were critical of a proposal that would change where some Worcester students attend school.
That proposal was reflected in budget proposal that sought to limit the increase in local education spending to 7%.
In order to get there, Superintendent Meagan Roy floated a plan to require preschoolers and sixth-graders at Doty Memorial School in Worcester to attend Rumney Memorial School in neighboring Middlesex. The change, Roy said, was based on small class sizes at Doty, the belief students would benefit, and the hope it would set the stage for a broader strategic planning process involving possible changes to the pre-K-12 school system anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
That version of the budget — one which would limit the increase in local education spending to 6.95% — was repeatedly described as “irresponsible,” “shortsighted” and “a mistake.”
Some individuals worried it would create a dizzying number of transitions for students and Worcester, while others questioned the wisdom of making the change on the fly, suggesting it should be considered in the context of the strategic planning process.
The leanest of the proposals contemplated asking voters to approve a $38 million budget at a time when enrollment and revenue are dropping, property values are eroding, and the district is spending $575,000 in pandemic-related federal funding it won’t have at its disposal this time next year.
Board members were told the proposal, which includes limited restructuring, would blunt projected tax increases in all five towns.
Berlin’s education tax rate would increase 6.8 cents; the rate in Middlesex would jump 6.4 cents; Calais would be looking at a 6-cent increase; and rate hike would be 4 cents in East Montpelier. Worcester’s rate would tick up a fraction of a cent, adding an estimated $2 to the tax bill for every $100,000 assessed value.
Those rates would be significantly higher under the $39 million alternative requested by board. The proposal would boost local education spending in the district by more than 9.6%.
Projected rate increases would range from a high of 11 cents in Berlin to a low of 4.4 cents in Worcester. The education rate in Middlesex would jump 10.8 cents, while climbing 10.5 cents in Calais; and 8.4 cents in East Montpelier.
The steeper increases were cause for concern for some board members, and Chair Flor Diaz-Smith said the finance committee backed the less-expensive alternative during its meeting on Tuesday.
Understanding the district will lose $575,000 in federal funding that is paying for positions a year from now, Diaz-Smith said proposing a budget that maintains the status quo would be a mistake.
“We will delay the pain and the (fiscal) cliff will just be … taller next year,” she predicted, suggesting the district is well-suited to execute the modest structural changes proposed.
Diaz-Smith wasn’t alone, but she was in the minority, on a night when board members generally agreed structural changes are needed and those conversations need to happen sooner rather than later but shouldn’t be factored into the budget voters will be asked to approve in March.
The observation prompted Diaz-Smith to suggest a third alternative. It is one that dropped plans to shift some students from Doty to Rumney, but included other reductions reflected in that proposal.
Some of those proposed cuts were more controversial than others, but Roy said none sacrificed the district’s ability to serve students and meet the state’s education quality standards.
The compromise would require tax rate increases ranging from a high of 7.1 cents in Berlin to a low of 0.6 cents in Worcester. The education tax rate would increase 6.8 cents in Middlesex, climb by 6.4 cents in Calais; and 4.4 cents in East Montpelier.
Board members were asked to consider that proposal and the pricier version some feared could lead to voters rejecting the school spending plan. They were told to come ready to approve a budget next Wednesday.
It wasn’t clear from the discussion where the board will land. Some, like Joshua Sevits and Ursula Stanley, were wary of the risks associated with asking for too much, in communities where School Director Maggie Weiss said residents are struggling to pay their taxes but haven’t been showing up at board meetings.
“We are not hearing from the entire community here,” Weiss said, expressing a sentiment later echoed by Stanley and others. “We’re hearing from the folks who are most immediately affected.”
That said, Weiss acknowledged, all active voters in the district will receive school ballots in the mail.
Board members Chris McVeigh and Jonas Eno-Van Fleet were among those comfortable adopting a budget that maintains the current level of services, notwithstanding the tax rate implications, and letting voters decide.
“I can’t see myself supporting a budget that cuts services,” Eno-Van Fleet said. “I can see myself supporting a budget that cuts money, but I can’t see myself supporting a budget that cuts services.”
