EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board has sealed a $150,000 deal with the candidate it unanimously chose to serve as the next superintendent of the five-town district anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
Less than a week after offering the district’s top job to Meagan Roy, the board and the veteran administrator who is currently employed as director of student support services in the Champlain Valley School District have agreed to a two-year contract that will start July 1.
The anticlimactic announcement caps a consultant-led search process that wasn’t without drama. When Roy interviewed for the Washington Central job last Wednesday she was one of three finalists in two other superintendent searches — one in the Harwood Unified Union School District and the other in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union. So was the other finalist in Washington Central Springfield Superintendent Zach McLaughlin.
That all changed following a marathon executive session that began with back-to-back interviews and ended moments before the Washington Central board unanimously agreed to offer the superintendent’s job to Roy and authorized Chair Flor Diaz-Smith to work out the details.
Diaz-Smith did and Roy’s hiring was subsequently cleared by the state Agency of Education — paving the way for the board to formally announce Roy will be the district’s next chief executive.
In a joint statement board members described Roy as “a strong match” to what they, the district’s leadership team, faculty, staff and community identifies as important attributes in a recent survey and throughout the hiring process.
“… She (Roy) is bright, thoughtful, inclusive of others, clear and collaborative, hardworking, articulate and intelligent,” the statement said, adding: “She understands systems and how to move them forward. She is a good match with the talent we have in our district and we are looking forward to working together as we recommit to our mission to nurture and inspire in all students the passion, creativity, and power to contribute to their local and global communities.”
Roy, who promptly withdrew from consideration in Rutland Northeast and notified the Harwood board she was entering contract talks with Washington Central last week, indicated she was pleased with the results, while showering praise on her next employer.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Washington Central,” Roy said in a prepared statement. “I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to become a part of this strong, collaborative leadership team in a system committed to ensuring that all students are successful.”
During what she predicted would be a months-long transition, Roy indicated she would work closely with the board, planned to meet more school and community members and learn more about the district than includes pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32.
Roy toured those schools hours before her interview last Wednesday and told those who attended a virtual forum she was impressed.
That was before Roy landed what will be her first job as superintendent, though her view hasn’t changed.
“There is so much to build upon at Washington Central,” she said. “I can’t wait to begin!”
Though the transition will likely begin in coming months, Roy will formally take over as superintendent in Washington Central on July 1. Her starting salary will be $150,000 — a figure the board characterized as “competitive” and commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the job, as well as its expectations and those of the district’s communities.
The salary reflects the tight market for superintendents and is more than the roughly $136,000 former Superintendent Bryan Olkowski was due under the second year of a two-year contract that would have run through June 30, but for his resignation last September.
Under the terms of a separation agreement negotiated at the time, the board agreed to pay Olkowski the money he was due under his employment contract and he agreed to resign effective Sept. 1, 2021.
During Olkowski’s brief tenure he was the subject of an overwhelming “no confidence” vote from the district’s unionized educators and was subsequently relieved of his duties shortly before agreeing to resign.
Jennifer Miller-Arsenault, the district’s veteran curriculum coordinator, has been serving as interim superintendent since Olkowski left. She will remain in that role until July 1 when she will resume her former duties and Roy takes over as superintendent.
