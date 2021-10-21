EAST MONTPELIER — Neighboring districts are still sweating the logistics, but the Washington Central School Board was told Wednesday night its six schools are ready to implement a rapid testing program designed to keep kids, who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 while at school, in the classroom.
With full-time nurses at elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, COVID Coordinator Maria Melekos told board members the district is well-positioned and eager to participate in the state’s “Test to Stay” program.
While officials in other Vermont school districts — including some in central Vermont — have expressed varying levels of concern about their ability to administer rapid antigen tests, Melekos said that isn’t a concern in Washington Central, and she’s just waiting for the state to finalize the consent form.
“We are all set up to start as soon as they are ready,” she said of the state.
Melekos said the program would have been useful last week when first-graders at East Montpelier Elementary School were quarantined for several days because of a positive case in that class.
“The ‘Test to Stay’ program would have allowed us to keep those kids in class,” she said.
Melekos walked the board through the seven-day protocol that would have involved the school nurse administering rapid antigen tests each morning to determine whether any of the students were contagious.
According to Melekos. the students would have gone to their classrooms as usual, tested at the start of the school day with the results available in 15 minutes. Unvaccinated students and staff who tested negative would be permitted to stay in school, while only those who tested positive — if any — would be sent home.
Melekos noted there are “a few caveats.” One of them, she said, is the close contact that triggered the need for the test must involve a “school exposure” because, due to mandatory masking and other mitigation measures, schools are considered “low transmission” settings.
“If they are exposed at home they have to quarantine,” she explained. “If they’re exposed at hockey they have to quarantine.”
Even high school hockey?
Not necessarily.
Though Melekos is still awaiting protocols for winter sports, she said school-sanctioned athletics may well fall into the same “low transmission” category — allowing student-athletes to participate in the Test to Stay program if needed.
Responding to a question from School Director Lindy Johnson, Melekos said school buses would be treated as extensions of the school and be considered “low-transmission” settings. That, she said, would enable riders to be tested daily under the program in the event of a close contact on the bus.
While passing the daily tests would allow potentially exposed students to attend school, Melekos said they will otherwise be required to quarantine.
“Those kids are not allowed to play sports, they’re not allowed to do after-school activities, they shouldn’t go grocery shopping or have play dates,” she said. “They’re still quarantined in the eyes of the state, but we’re working on this specific strategy to keep them in school and in school alone.”
Melekos said the district, which has offered voluntary surveillance testing to students and staff every Monday for several weeks, is also prepared to start “response testing” in an attempt to expedite PCR test results for parents.
Students who are ill at school are routinely sent home and when multiple symptoms of COVID are detected, parents are instructed to have their child tested. Melekos said those students will still be sent home, but tests will soon be offered in school, allowing for faster results.
“We’re not letting ill children stay in school, but we can give them a COVID test, if their parents wish, right there in the office with about a 24- to 48-hour turn-around (time),” she said.
School Director Maggie Weiss praised Melekos for embracing the Test to Stay concept and overcoming hurdles she noted have caused some level of “distress” in other districts.
“This is just a great option, so thank you for running with it,” Weiss said.
Melekos said the board deserved much of the credit for heeding calls to have full-time nurses at each of the district’s schools and maintaining the position she took over from Elizabeth Wirth this year.
“We are very uniquely well set up to handle this added logistical pressure,” she said.
