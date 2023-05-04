EAST MONTPELIER — Nearly 50 people turned out at the U-32 Middle and High School cafeteria Wednesday to share their hopes, dreams and visions for the five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District.
Many — if not most — of the people in the room were either school board members, school administrators, or employed in some fashion by the school district.
Even as those with less direct ties to a district, which includes Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, began trickling into the cafeteria for what was billed as a “community conversation,” U-32 Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate privately acknowledged the obvious: “We’re not getting a whole lot of ‘community,’ just a whole lot of ‘us.’”
It was a simple observation — one that was less true, but still true when Superintendent Meagan Roy kicked off the hour-long launch of a multi-year strategic planning process about 15 minutes later.
By then, things were a bit less lopsided as residents — most of them parents with children at one or more of the district’s six schools — supplied the outside voices Roy said will be critical to the consultant-led process.
When it’s finished, Roy said the product will help guide decisions, both big and small, in a district where enrollment has been steadily declining, affordability is an issue, and the looming loss of pandemic-related federal funding is both a concern and a reality.
“Those are things that we’re going to have to figure out how to react to,” Roy said of challenges that aren’t unique to Washington Central.
“When we respond to those conditions, we want to be able to do that keeping our visions and values in mind,” she added.
Those visions and values will be included in a strategic plan Roy said will serve as a “compass” to help the district.
“It’s really important to be able to ground everything we do in what our community believes we should be doing,” she said.
Roy stressed the board has no “preconceived notions” about where the process will lead and said she understands determining what the community wants will take time, effort and considerable outreach. “This is not the only event, and it’s not the only type of event,” she said, suggested a recently appointed steering committee is coordinating community engagement.
Roy said other “school-based events” already have been scheduled, “community-based events” soon will be, and a survey that will replicate aspirational questions posed to participants Wednesday night is being prepared. She said the committee is considering a virtual option, but hasn’t yet determined how that would work.
“This first phase is about ‘big funnel’ community engagement,” she said.
Roy said the more feedback on the front-end, the more likely the end result — core values, strategic goals and a shared vision — reflect the shared wishes of those who live in Washington Central’s towns. “The goal is to create unity within our (school) system and really have a common understanding of what you all think our students should have as part of our educational system,” Roy told those in attendance Wednesday night.
“This is very informal,” she said. “It’s meant to be a conversation.”
What followed was a series of discussions among shifting small groups sitting at tables.
At one point, Middlesex resident Nikki Whelley found herself swapping thoughts about the district’s core values with Dellinger-Pate, U-32 Assistant Principal Amy Molina, board members Chris McVeigh and Diane Nichols-Fleming, and Mark Kline, the district’s technology coordinator.
Whelley began and ended the session at one of the rare tables where residents represented a majority, though all four of them — Whelley, her husband, Patrick, Bekah Mandell and Hannah Brown — were from Middlesex.
Those groups took turns collectively answering four thought-provoking questions while taking copious notes that were saved but never shared.
One of the high-level questions involved their hopes and dreams for the district. Another focused on what its core values should be. Two were student-centered. The first generated long lists of skills and qualities participants believed were most important for students; the second asked them to ponder how students would know the district cares about them.
Though there were some rich discussions that occasionally saw participants channel those not in the room, they didn’t last long, and that was by design. They didn’t need to be. Seven minutes per question seemed sufficient, and there predictably seemed to be a fair amount of overlap in responses from the groups on each of the questions.
Roy said those questions were asked with a purpose and, while she didn’t elaborate, she said they will be included in a survey that will be distributed at several upcoming events at all five of the district’s elementary schools, as well as the spring art show at U-32 on June 2.
The steering committee is formulating a plan for additional outreach, and members of at least one of the small groups worried moving beyond the school community to the broader community could be a challenge.
