EAST MONTPELIER — When it comes to holding money in reserve, the Washington Central School Board is starting to wonder how much is enough?
The answer might be more than “2% of the current year’s budget,” which has long been the target in the five-town, six-school district anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
If you live in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex or Worcester, stay tuned. Business Manger Susanne Gann told board members this week the “target” is under review and she hopes to present them with a proposal to change it in coming months.
Gann didn’t say much more than that when responding to School Director Chris McVeigh’s suggestion the 2% figure made him nervous. Gann told McVeigh his observation was timely given the finance committee’s interest revisiting a target that was established long before she was hired.
Hitting that 2% target hasn’t ever been a challenge in the district, since the state-ordered merger that created it in 2019. The same was routinely true of the six once-autonomous school districts that were all part of that merger.
Given a string of healthy year-end surpluses, like the one Gann is projecting a soon-to-be-completed audit will reveal, limiting the reserve to 2% has been the bigger challenge.
According to Gann’s financial forecast, the audit should show the district closed the books on the fiscal year that ended June 30 with an unallocated fund balance of nearly $1.27 million. If she’s right, that exceeds the 2% target — roughly $700,000 this year — by nearly $567,000.
It’s a good problem, but those numbers only tell part of the story in a district that entered the recently concluded fiscal year with more than $3.3 million in surplus money.
Some of that money — about $667,000 — previously was reserved by the board to purchase technology equipment and to upgrade the district’s financial software.
That left the board with nearly $2.7 million in undesignated funds at its disposal heading into budget deliberations last year. Before adopting its budget proposal in January, the board earmarked $325,000 of that money to cover the cost of two positions — a teacher at East Montpelier Elementary School and the district’s “equity scholar in residence” — and to make the final $145,000 installment on an early retirement program.
Those costs will all be incurred during the fiscal year that started July 1, and explain the difference between the surplus Gann believes the upcoming audit will reveal — nearly $1.6 million — and the $1.27 million that she is expecting the board will have at its disposal.
Both of those estimates reflect the board’s fiscal year-ending decision to transfer $1.5 million of the previously audited surplus into the district’s capital projects fund.
Gann is projecting the audit will show the capital fund had a year-ending balance of more than $5.25 million. That money is accounted for separately, and can be used exclusively for capital improvements on the district’s six campuses.
But for the board-approved transfer, the audited operating fund balance would have ballooned more than $3 million for the second straight year based on Gann’s pre-audit estimates.
To put that in perspective, the budget approved by voters in March authorized the board to spend nearly $36.2 million to run the district. Barring a change in the 2% target, the board would shoot for holding roughly $725,000 in reserve.
The board didn’t discuss those projections in any detail earlier this week, but they did agree to fast-track heating system projects at three of the district’s schools in hopes of leveraging grant funds to help finance at least two of them.
During Superintendent Meagan Roy’s first official board meeting, members were told that at least two of the projects — upgrades to wood chip-fueled heating systems at U-32 and East Montpelier — could be completed in time to be eligible for funding that is available for projects that are finished by Dec. 31, 2023.
The proposed upgrades, which would extend the life of both of those heating systems, tentatively had been scheduled for 2024, but the board is hoping to complete them this fiscal year.
The board authorized Roy to sign contracts with Messersmith Manufacturing in an amount not to exceed $250,000 to complete the work, provided the state grants a bid waiver that allows for the sole source purchase of proprietary equipment.
Board members were told the woodchip-fueled boiler at Calais Elementary School will need to be replaced — a complicated project that may make it impossible to complete by the end of next year in order to leverage grant money. However, the board agreed to expedite that project as well, authorizing the earlier-than-expected use of $250,000 for the boiler replacement. The money will pay for design work and bid-ready documents board members were told could conceivably allow for the project to be completed in time to leverage grant money.
