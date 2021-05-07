EAST MONTPELIER — The first-year superintendent of the Washington Central Unified Union School District has received a failing grade from the union representing more than 300 educators employed at its six schools.
In a district-wide vote that was conducted electronically during a span of 12 hours Thursday, the Washington Central Educators’ Union overwhelmingly signaled it has “no confidence” in Superintendent Bryan Olkowski.
All faculty and staff were allowed to participate in a vote that produced a lop-sided result, according to Kate McCann, who teaches math at U-32 Middle and High School and serves as the union’s co-president.
McCann said 175 educators who weighed in on SurveyMonkey between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday supported the “vote of no confidence,” while only nine did not. The results, she said, were shared at a 7 p.m. union meeting and communicated to both Olkowski and the School Board.
“We’ve been transparent throughout the whole process,” McCann said.
McCann said that process began more than a week ago with a 21-question “climate survey” that offered teachers and support staff the opportunity to assess Olkowski’s performance in a broad range of areas.
“There were concerns and we wanted to determine how widespread those concerns were,” McCann explained.
The answer was pretty widespread, according to the unflattering results of a survey that was taken by 255 teachers and support staff. The survey results were tabulated Monday and like the “no-confidence vote” shared with Olkowski and the School Board that night.
Board Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith and Olkowski confirmed Friday the union supplied the results of its survey and Thursday’s vote of no confidence.
Diaz-Smith declined to comment on a “personnel matter,” she said would be discussed by the board at a future meeting.
In a prepared statement released Friday, McCann offered a blistering critique of Olkowski’s ability to lead the district, which includes elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32.
“Whether it’s his inability to collaborate, his unwillingness to communicate and his penchant for making unilateral decisions, it is clear that he has lost the confidence of those of us who put students first every day,” McCann said of Olkowski.
“We take no joy in this vote, but our district — our students, parents, and communities — deserves a superintendent who inspires and uplifts us all to do our best,” she added. “Bryan Olkowski is not that person.”
Contacted for comment on Friday, McCann doubled down.
“I work in a district that has widespread mistrust in the person steering the ship,” she said.
McCann stopped short of calling for Olkowski to lose his job.
“Firing is not in our purview,” she said. “The endgame for us is to be able to share our concerns with the board and the community so the community will feel free to share their concerns as well.”
That presents a fresh test for Olkowski, who was hired about a month before COVID-19 shuttered schools across Vermont last March and didn’t settle in as superintendent until July.
A veteran principal, Olkowski moved from Connecticut to Vermont to take the Washington Central job — his first as a superintendent. In doing so, he inherited a district in the midst of a pandemic and a year into a controversial state-ordered merger. It is one that has experienced a slow, but steady decline in enrollment and spends more per equalized pupil — $19,533 — than almost any other district in the state.
After barely 10 months on the job, the union’s climate survey suggests Olkowski has a host of other problems. Communication, leadership trust, relationships, visibility and culture and equity were all identified as problem areas.
According to the results of a survey that were collected and tabulated by the union, 75% of respondents don’t believe Olkowski “acts according to and promotes the professional norms of integrity, fairness transparency, trust, collaboration, perseverance, learning and continuous improvement.”
The same 75% figure disagree with the notion that Olkowski “develops and supports open, productive, caring and trusting working relationships among leaders, faculty and staff to promote professional capacity and the improvement of practice.”
Olkowski’s “interpersonal and communication” skills were questioned by 73% of respondents and 69% rejected the notion he “empowers and motivates teachers and staff to the highest levels of professional practice and to continuous learning and improvement.”
Additionally, a majority of respondents described Olkowski as unavailable or unapproachable, suggested he is not a good steward of the district’s resources and believed he had failed to address matters of equity and cultural responsiveness.
Olkowski has been publicly criticized for some pandemic-related decisions and, more recently, for a slight reduction in the district’s music and arts program administrators have been asked to review.
McCann said both highlight what she perceives as a “top down” leadership style and a failure to communicate.
“In this district, we pride ourselves on open communication, collaboration and a fierce dedication to our students,” she said. “Unfortunately, our superintendent appears to be unwilling to bring those traits to the job. That’s why he’s lost our confidence as a leader.”
Olkowski, who spent Friday visiting three of the district’s schools as part of “Teacher Appreciation Week,” seemed to take the “no confidence” vote in stride. He said he welcomed the input and was reviewing the results of the survey.
“It’s been a challenging year, but I also think it has been a very successful year,” he said. “I’m happy that our children are in school, I’m happy with the work that our teachers and staff have been able to do this year, and I’m happy for the feedback. … Feedback is always helpful.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
