EAST MONTPELIER — Technically, the Washington Central School Board hasn’t named anything after anybody and unless members have a change of heart that won’t change.
Sure, the track at U-32 Middle and High School was named after Mark Chaplin and Kathy Topping who each spent several decades teaching and coaching track at U-32. However, that three-year-old naming decision was among the last acts of the U-32 School Board.
Days before the state-mandated merger launched the five-town, six-school Washington Central Unified Union School District on July 1, 2019, the now defunct U-32 decided to honor two veteran employees who had both been with the school when it opened.
Construction of Topping/Chaplin Track hadn’t started yet, but was imminent, and by the time it was finished, the Washington Central board had long since taken over responsibility for U-32 and pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester.
Two of those schools are named after people — Rumney Memorial in Middlesex and Doty Memorial in Worcester — but that won’t happen again under an “honoring policy” that would take naming the district’s fields and facilities after human beings off the table.
That is the consensus view of the board’s policy committee — one that didn’t encounter any resistance from the school board last week.
Establishing suitable criteria for making a forever decision aside, board members conceded sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know until you find it out, and then it’s too late.
“The way the world is nowadays it’s probably better to not to be naming things for people,” said School Director Lindy Johnson. “Maybe dogs and cats and birds we can get away with, but otherwise we’re in trouble.”
Johnson was only half joking, and suggested the committee was on the right track.
Aside from the fact the naming decision for the track was made by a board that no longer exists, Johnson said Chaplin and Topping who spent their entire careers at U-32 were unique.
“There was something different there,” she said.
The issue has been the subject of back-to-back committee meetings and appears to have been precipitated by word there was a petition circulating advocating the gym at U-32 be named after Dan Gandin, who coached boys basketball at the school for 36 years before retiring with a record of 566-233, and four state championships.
It isn’t clear whether that effort fizzled, but it did prompt a fresh discussion at the committee level about whether naming fields, or all or parts of buildings was a good idea and, if so, what should be factored into those decisions.
In the end, the committee, which discussed whether background checks would be warranted, agreed the best practice might be to find a different — perhaps less permanent way — to honor those who have made notable contributions to the district.
With the exception of Rumney and Doty schools, and more recently the U-32 track, there isn’t a history of turning to people for names in what was the Washington Central Supervisory Union before the merger.
The fact that Washington Central is still Washington Central when other merged districts — from Paine Mountain and Echo Valley to Slate Valley and Maple Run — got more creative is evidence of that.
(So is U-32, which derives its name from the fact when it was created if was the Union 32 School District.)
The elementary school in Berlin is just plain Berlin Elementary School. Same goes for Calais and East Montpelier, which are home to Calais Elementary School and East Montpelier Elementary School respectively.
It was Worcester Elementary School in Worcester until students renamed the school Doty Memorial School decades ago to honor the local man — Earl Truman Doty — who donated the land for the school during World War II.
Under the policy being crafted that couldn’t happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.