EAST MONTPELIER — Voters in the Washington Central Unified Union School District have approved a $38.9 million budget that was pitched amid promises to seriously explore structural changes to the five-town, six-school system that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
Though it took longer than anticipated to commingle ballots cast by voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, the budget was approved by a combined vote of 1,737-1,158.
While some of the other results from Tuesday’s district elections were still being tabulated Wednesday morning, and were released shortly before noon.
The top line takeaway was clear long before then: The budget some worried might not pass comfortably did.
That was welcome news for Flor Diaz-Smith, chair of the Washington Central School Board.
“We are delighted with the result of the vote, and we are ready to jump right back into budgeting, as we had promised the community we would do,” she said Wednesday.
Diaz-Smith said that work will necessarily involve a strategic planning and visioning process that will examine the current system and could lead to some modifications.
“We’re excited and ready to … jump into the work,” she said. “The work starts now.”
Where that process may lead is far less certain than the known challenges facing a district where rising costs, tanking enrollment and the looming loss of pandemic-related federal funding have placed added pressure on a district that is currently negotiating a new contract with unionized teachers and support staff and struggling to fill some positions.
“We know that our district is entering a difficult period,” she said — a reality board members acknowledged when a majority agreed to roll the dice and propose a budget that will maintain the status quo for another year by boosting education spending 10%.
All agreed at the time that isn’t sustainable, and some supported a more modest increase was warranted given the projected tax impact of the budget voters just approved.
Estimated rate hikes associated with the just-approved budget range from a low of 5 cents in Worcester to a high of 11.6 cents in Berlin. Those who own homes in Middlesex are facing an 11.6-cent rate hike, their counterparts in Calais are confronting an 11.1-cent spike, and the projected rate increase in East Montpelier is 9 cents.
The projected rate increases were between 3 and 4 cents higher than would have been needed under an alternative budget that enjoyed some support on the board. That proposal included a short list of mostly enrollment-driven staff reductions and would have increased spending in the district by 7.73%.
A majority of the board opted to propose to maintain the current level of service while committing to the concept of year-round budgeting, a strategic planning process that could lead to changes.
In addition to approving the budget, voters collectively authorized the board to hold any audited surplus in reserve to be spent at its discretion. That article passed, 2,346-518, in the district-wide vote.
Voters approved compensation for the board and authorized it to borrow money in anticipation of taxes by similar margins.
Five of the board’s 15 members ran unopposed on Tuesday and were elected by the combined votes of all the district’s member-towns.
That list includes Diane Nichols-Fleming, who represents Berlin on the board;Calais representative Daniel Keeney; Eric Anderson, of East Montpelier; Joshua Sevits, of Middlesex; and McKalyn Leclerc, of Middlesex.
East Montpelier Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre was reelected clerk of the district and Mary Ormsby was reelected district treasurer. Both ran unopposed.
There were no candidates for moderator of the district and, while there were several names written in, no one received enough votes to fill that position.
