EAST MONTPELIER — Voters in the Washington Central Unified Union School District have approved a $38.9 million budget that was pitched amid promises to seriously explore structural changes to the five-town, six-school system that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.

Though it took longer than anticipated to commingle ballots cast by voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, the budget was approved by a combined vote of 1,737-1,158.

