EAST MONTPELIER — With ballots from four of the five towns in the Washington Central Unified Union School District counted it appeared clear the School Board’s $36.2 million budget was on the path to passing.
Though ballots from the largest of the five towns had not yet been counted, there weren’t enough of them to overturn what was a lopsided result.
With ballots from Berlin, Calais, Middlesex and Worcester all tallied, the budget enjoyed broad support and a seemingly insurmountable cushion. Based on the partial results 1,590 voters supported the budget and only 326 voted against it. Both of those numbers would change, but not by enough to alter the outcome.
The same was likely true of a request for authorization to transfer 3.8 acres of land that is part of the property on which Berlin Elementary School was built to the town of Berlin as to facilitate its new town center project.
That vote, while closer with four of five towns weighing in, was still running two-to-one in favor. A total of 1,231 voters supported the transaction and 628 opposed it.
Berlin officials say the sliver of land is needed to advance plans to replace the mall’s entrance with a new town road that will accommodate an affordable housing development that is in the process of being permitted. Most of the 3.8 acres would be retained as a future location for a municipal building in keeping with the new town center concept.
