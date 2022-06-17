EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board just made a fiscal year-ending decision that will shrink the district’s projected surplus by $1.5 million and use that money to help underwrite a newly adopted five-year capital improvement plan.
The timing matters because when the books for the current fiscal year close June 30 the district’s fund balance, which until Wednesday night was projected to exceed $2.3 million, will be just less than $810,000.
That, give or take, is what a yet-to-be-conducted audit is expected to show, though it should also reflect a corresponding $1.5 million spike in what auditors have described as the district’s “construction fund.” That restricted fund is earmarked exclusively for capital improvements in the five-town, six-school district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
The product of a months-long process, the newly adopted five-year plan — one that will require annual review and possible adjustment — is an attempt to identify and proactively address the most pressing needs at elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier Middlesex and Worcester, as well as at U-32 and the nearby central office.
The hope is to avoid the need to incur long-term debt associated with voter-approved bond issues by tackling what will likely be a shifting list of projects — from boiler upgrades to roof repairs — in manageable clusters each year.
The district has a list — a long one — that flags projects expected to be completed some time in the next five years. Each has a penciled in date for completion coupled with a cost estimate.
It’s a list, Facilities Director Chris O’Brien stressed Friday, subject to change as the district seeks to maximize the resources its diverting to capital improvements at a time when costs are wildly unpredictable.
“We’re not going to make bad decisions,” he said, citing plans to reconfigure the entrance at U-32, repave its two largest parking lots and replace sidewalks this time next year.
For the purposes of the plan, the estimate for that project was just more than $1.6 million, but was recently revised to nearly $2.1 million.
The latter is the not-to-exceed number the board included in a motion that will allow the engineer that has been working on the project to solicit bids.
If bids for the work come in much higher than projected — and Ford said they might — the board could opt to defer the work and possibly accelerate other projects.
That built-in flexibility is an attractive aspect of the plan from Ford’s perspective as the reliable source of funding for needed, and soon-to-be-needed improvements on six separate campuses.
Enter the projected fund balance, which is more than three times the $723,386 — 2% of the district’s operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 — that the board would typically hold in reserve.
Committed to fully funding the five-year plan and with one-time money to do that, the board unanimously approved the $1.5 million transfer that pushed the balance in the capital fund from just under $3.5 million to nearly $5 million.
Assuming the board continues its practice of including an $880,000 line item in its annual budget, which is then transferred to the capital fund, members were told that is more than enough to cover the projected cost of the five-year plan leaving a balance of nearly $1.4 million in 2027.
According to estimates reflected in the plan, the district expects to spend as much as $2.7M over the next five years and that wouldn’t have been possible absent an infusion of additional money.
The board-approved transfer will deplete the fund balance auditors will find, but if projections the board was provided are close to accurate the surplus will comfortably exceed the 2% target. Instead of having an undesignated reserve of roughly $725,000, the board should have nearly $810,000 at its disposal.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
